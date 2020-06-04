It's finally time for some auto racing in the Valley.
There will be few people around to see it, but engines will roar nonetheless.
Renegade Raceway in Parker will open its season with its first two drag-racing events on Friday and Saturday, but with the state's coronavirus restrictions in place no fans will be allowed and each driver will be allowed just one crew member.
Friday's event, which will have the gates open at 6 p.m. followed by racing at 7, is the Street Legal Drags. Divisions are planned for Street Legal, Mopar, Street Bike, High School, All Run and Test & Tune.
Saturday's racing will be a Gamblers event with gates open at noon and racing at 2 p.m. Divisions will be Box, No Box, Junior Drags and Streets, Trophy and Test & Tune.
Masks will be required at the gate, and each driver and crew member are asked to bring their own gloves and sanitizer. Renegade's posted health and safety protocols are also insisting that "social distancing be maintained at all times."
One car length of distance will be maintained in the tech lane and staging lane, and racers will be asked to remain in their vehicles while in staging.
Details on additional racing dates are pending. The 10th annual Dee Adams Memorial Fire & Thunder event scheduled for May 23-24 has been postponed to either August or September.