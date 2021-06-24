July 3 Renegade
Steve Gimlin drives his 1964 Ford Fairline 500 during the annual Nitro Nights Under the Lights at Renegade Raceway in Wapato, Wash., on Friday, July 3, 2020.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

With a potentially record-setting heatwave on the way, Renegade Raceway has decided to cancel its weekend event for Saturday and Sunday.

The drag strip in Parker was scheduled to host a Summit Series doubleheader but opted to cancel "due to the extreme heat and out of concern for the safety of our racers, crew and fans," according to a track release.

Renegade's next scheduled race is a big one — the 12th annual Nitro Nights under the Lights on July 2-4.

The Yakima Valley Pippins have made adjustments to their home schedule because of the expected high temperatures. The Pippins are hosting the Walla Walla Sweets for a three-game series and the start times for the games on Friday and Saturday have been moved from 7:05 p.m. to 7:35. Sunday's game has been moved from 6:05 p.m. to 7:05.