The final two races of the season for the NHRA's Super Quick Series and Junior Championship Series will be hosted this weekend at Renegade Raceway.
Both divisions will compete Saturday and Sunday with the Super Quick Series paying out $2,000 to the winner and $1,000 to the runner-up each day of Renegade's seventh annual Trick or Treat Shootout.
Junior Thunder will also stage races on both days to cap the Junior Championship Series.
Box and No Box Gambler classes will also compete both days along with Junior Street Shootouts.
Racing at the 1/8-mile distance starts at 10 a.m. each day. Test & Tune will start at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Tailgate-only spectators are allowed. Contact the track for more information.
Renegade's final event of the season, the Northwest Reunion Drags, is slated for Oct. 10-11.