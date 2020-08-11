After struggling through four months of pandemic-related cancellations and schedule changes, the Northwest Super Late Model Series will finally open its racing season this weekend.
But, unfortunately, with one more late amendment.
Saturday’s main event at South Sound Speedway in Rochester has been renamed the Wofford 100 in honor of Wapato’s JC Wofford, who passed away last week.
A 38-year-old father of three kids — Mayce, Ryder and Stryker — Wofford was a fixture at Yakima Speedway and easily identifiable in his No. 100 machine. In fact, he carried on a half-century family legacy of racing with that number that dated back to his grandfather, Kenny.
Continuing that legacy seemed uncertain for a while following the tragic death of his father, Joe, in a racing accident at Tri-City Raceway in West Richland when Wofford was just 4.
“As a little kid I never thought I’d do it,” Wofford said in 2012. “But then I got into go-carts, even though my mom hated it, and when I was 17 I got my first Hobby Sportsman. It’s like they say — the need for speed is an addiction.”
After graduating from Wapato High School in 2001, Wofford took over the family’s towing and body shop business in 2006. After winning dozens of mid-level races, his team made a jump up to the Super Late Models and scored major wins at the Oregon 200 at Hermiston Raceway (2014) and Idaho 200 at Stateline Speedway (2015).
The Stateline victory in Post Falls, Idaho, was especially meaningful to Wofford, whose black racer was decked out with pink cancer awareness decals. His aunt Debby, who was battling cancer, was at the race.
Wofford’s breakthrough in Super Late Models came on his home track with top-five finishes at the 2011 Fall Classic and 2012 Apple Cup. Despite breaking a clutch in qualifying and nearly running out of gas before the mid-race break, Wofford’s second-half charge in the 200-lap Fall Classic was, at the time, his defining moment.
“That was my first experience running with the elite guys and it was crazy all the things going through my mind,” he said months later. “I’ve been in the stands over the years watching these guys and, honestly, never imagined racing with them. But there I was battling with them and thinking, ‘This is unreal.’”
If the Northwest Super Late Model Series had run as scheduled this year, Yakima Speedway would be hosting the Sun City 125 this weekend. The local track, which has hosted only two low-key, fan-less races this year, is still hopeful it can stage its annual Fall Classic the first weekend of October.
No fans will be in attendance for Saturday’s race, which will be live-streamed on the South Sound Speedway Facebook page. The tribute to Wofford with his rare No. 100 will make it a sprint of just 37.5 miles on the tight oval.
Two-time Series champion Brittney Zamora of Kennewick is on the pre-entry drivers list along with Gracin Raz and Tyler Tanner.
The next event for the Series is tentatively scheduled to be the Neal Newberry 125 at Wenatchee Valley Super Oval on Sept. 26. It’s unclear what other Series races might be held this year.