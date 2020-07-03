It may be light in the grandstand, but Renegade Raceway has been heavy on the pedal this weekend.
Moving ahead with its 11th annual Nitro Nights Under the Lights without fans because of coronavirus restrictions, the quarter-mile drag strip in Parker has nonetheless drawn drivers from throughout the Northwest for the three-day event, which concludes Sunday.
The highlights on Friday came from the big machines — the Blown Alcohol Thunder cars and the Tomahawk Jet Funny Car, which will have additional runs on Saturday.
Sunday's lineup features another round for the Summit Series and AFX Shootout and the debut of Land of the Leaders. Gates open at 9 a.m. with racing at 10.
Track manager Derek Snelson has been running races since early June without fans and hopes restrictions will ease enough to allow some spectators in the near future. Renegade's season is scheduled to go through October.