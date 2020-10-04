When Naima Lang comes to Yakima, he sure makes the most of it.
The 51-year-old Lynnwood driver became a three-time winner of the Fall Classic when he dominated Sunday’s 150-lap Super Late Model finale at Yakima Speedway.
After the 22-car field took a tire and fuel break halfway, Lang blazed over the final 75 green-flag laps in just 24 minutes to capture the 33rd annual feature race and take home a $5,000 winner’s check. He won back-to-back Fall Classic titles in 2011 and 2012.
“It’s been a while, and it’s sure nice to be back here,” Lang said in the winner’s circle. “What a race for our guys, who were phenomenal. Man, this car was a rocket all day long.”
Quincy’s Glenn Knutson may have wished the race was 200 laps, like it was for Lang’s previous victories. Knutson and his new machine, who started in the 12th position, made a big charge over those final 75 laps, vaulting from fifth to second to claim the runner-up purse.
Naches’ Owen Riddle, who hadn’t raced for over a year, shook off the rust to finish third, one spot in front of his younger brother Tayler.
“From where we started the week to this, I’ll take it,” said Owen, the Fall Classic winner in 2017. “We had some issues getting things right, but it was great to be out here.”
Lang, who does most of his racing at Monroe’s Evergreen Speedway, has spent much of 2020 helping his son Tyson, who finished fifth in Sunday’s Pro Late Model race. But in the big show, Tyson’s old man proved he still packs plenty of punch.
Moving by early leader Randy Marshall Jr., the defending champion from Moxee, Lang took over 30 laps in and was never challenged en route to a sizeable 5.8-second victory. Had Knutson gotten an additional 50 laps, he would’ve needed a yellow flag or two to tighten things up.
Not that Knutson was complaining with his new rig barely a few days old.
The reigning two-time Pro Late Model season champion at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval switched roles with Northwest legend Garrett Evans, who served as crew chief for Knutson.
“We basically built this car in a week and brought it out Saturday,” he said. “So, yeah, second place isn’t bad for a brand-new car. It was pretty awesome, actually, and I can’t thank Garrett enough.”
Evans has won basically everything in the region, including three Fall Classics and four Apple Cups in Yakima. Knutson was Evans’ crew chief when Garrett won last year’s Apple Cup.
Local veteran Jason Jefferson of Naches held on for fifth while Marshall finished sixth. Jefferson was runner-up to Marshall here last year in a 200-lap finale.
Lang joins an elite group of three-time Fall Classic winners that includes Pete Harding, Ron Eaton and Evans.
“I’ve always loved Yakima,” he said. “It seems like we’ve been experimenting with things here and there this year and not quite getting it right. But today we were perfect.
Young Kaiden Anderson capped his breakout season with a dominant run in the Pro Late Model main event, which opened Sunday’s trio of finales.
With a five-lap dash to the finish coming off a red-flag restart, the Yakima teenager pulled away from runner-up Doni Wanat of Woodinville to claim a $3,000 winner’s prize.
Anderson enjoyed a stellar summer that included a third-place run in the Berschauer Memorial at Wenatchee Valley last month and a fourth-place finish in the NAPA Idaho 208 at Meridian Speedway in August. He placed 19th in this race a year ago.
Seth Frazier edged Selah’s Dillon Huffines in Sunday’s 50-lap Hobby Stocks race, and Thomas Stanford (Mini Stocks) and Levie Jones (Legends) were winners on Saturday.
SUNDAY’S MAIN EVENTS
Super Late Models: 1, Naima Lang; 2, Glenn Knutson; 3, Owen Riddle; 4, Tayler Riddle; 5, Jason Jefferson; 6, Randy Marshall Jr.; 7, Max Schroeder; 8, Tanner Holm; 9, Doni Wanat; 10, Dave Garber; 11, Buck Noel Jr.; 12, Rod Schultz Jr.; 13, Bryce Bezanson; 14, Dale Wennerberg; 15, Andy Beaman; 16, Scott Walker; 17, Angi Howell; 18, Haeden Plybon; 19, Tristan Haider; 20, Greg Bennett; 21, Tim Babcock; 22, Mitch Kleyn.
Pro Late Models: 1, Kaiden Anderson; 3, Doni Wanat; 3, Ryen Tarr; 4, Jason Berg; 5, Tyson Lang; 6, Josh Ingram; 7, Buck Noel Jr.; 8, Trayten Tarr; 9, Lance Elliot; 10, Zack Washington; 11, Josh Mackenzie; 12, Rich Peters; 13, Garrett Huffines; 14, Dan Walker; 15, Chad Fitzpatrick; 16, Brad Huwe; 17, Jake Woods; 18, Gary Homad; 19, Dillon Huffines; 20, Todd Connell.
Hobby Stocks: 1, Seth Frazier; 2, Dillon Huffines; 3, Jimmy Zorrozua; 4, Kyle Wade; 5, Brad Tidrick Sr.; 6, Travis McKinney; 7, Chris Marang; 8, Matt Chappel; 9, JJ Moore; 10, Billy Scribner; 11, Mitch Jeske; 12, Max Cook; 13, Mike Burghard; 14, Mikey Denton; 15, Josh Henne; 16, Larry Norman Jr.; 17, Mike Bellamy; 18, John Samuels; 19, Marcus Maggard; 20, Casey Merrill.
SATURDAY’S MAIN EVENTS
Legends: 1, Levie Jones; 2, Devan West; 3, Randy Schaef; 4, Jose Zamudio; 5, Nik Larson; 6, Neena Kik; 7, Robert Clark; 8, Jeff Mueller; 9, Dwayne Swanson; 10, Brock McDonough; 11, Larry Badoux; 12, Jason Payne; 13, Randy Copeland; 14, Bryant Carlson; 15, Bill Kik; 16, Aaron Flett; 17, Marissa Sawin; 18, Corey Boyle; 19, Rick McNeill.
Mini Stocks: 1, Thomas Stanford; 2, Brad Rhoads; 3, Rick Ackerman; 4, Jason Majors; 5, Terry Armstrong; 6, Tanner Dates; 7, Issiah Gil; 8, Cameron Jeske; 9, Dylan Biewald; 10, Ken Milligan; 11, Scott Murphy; 12, Travis Barnes; 13, Ken LeGault; 14, Larry Christen; 15, Jack Franks; 16, Kyle Matthews; 17, Josh McMillan.