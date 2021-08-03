With his home track shuttered and out of operation, Owen Riddle has found a new favorite racing venue.
The 35-year-old Naches driver earned the biggest payday of his career while winning the ninth annual Summer Showdown at Evergreen Speedway in Monroe on July 24.
In a 31-car Super Late Model field that featured numerous West Coast all-stars, including Ty Dillon from the NASCAR Cup Series, Riddle seized the lead on lap 156 and survived several cautions, fuel issues and a late restart to take home $25,000 for the 200-lap victory.
Tyler Tanner, a former Evergreen track champion now based in North Carolina, rallied for second. Brandon Farrington finished third and Derek Thorn, who set the pace most of the way and relinquished the lead to Riddle, was fourth. Riddle held off Tanner following a restart on lap 199.
"I didn't know what those guys had behind me — some of them might have been saving it," Riddle said. "But we got a good restart and I had to do my job for the team and all the work they put in. To be able to battle Derek for the win is a great accomplishment."
Riddle's younger brother Tayler, who won this race in 2016, was fifth and Randy Marshall Jr. of Moxee finished ninth.
Colorado's Preston Peltier, the three-time reigning Showdown winner, won the previous night's 125-lap Pro Late Model main and was bidding for a two-race sweep bonus of $40,000. But he finished eighth in the 200-lapper.
Yakima's 20-year-old Kaiden Anderson finished fifth in the Pro Late Model race, then used that as a springboard to a runner-up finish in the 22nd annual Idaho 200 at Stateline Speedway last Saturday.
Also at Stateline, Selah's Garrett and Dillon Huffines placed 2-3 in the Tri-State Challenge Hobby Stocks.