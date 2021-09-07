HERMISTON, Ore. — Getting sent to the back of the field early in the Atomic 125 and racing for the first time on this 3/8-mile oval shouldn’t have been a recipe for success, but Jason Jefferson somehow made it work.
Surging to the front with 50 laps to go, the veteran driver from Naches turned back Haeden Plybon and Corey Allard to capture Sunday’s Northwest Super Late Model Series race at Hermiston Raceway.
Jefferson, who qualified fourth and started sixth on a redraw, got into race leader Chad Hinkle of Yakima on the 19th lap, sending both to the rear of the field. But he climbed steadily through the field with the fastest car on the track by the midpoint.
“I certainly didn’t mean to get into him,” the 46-year-old Jefferson said in a Series release. “I know he’s a big-motor car so he was slowing down in the middle and I was working on momentum, but I deserved to go to the back. At that point I had my work cut out for me, after I caused that problem, but the car was good. I can’t thank Brian Goetz enough for letting me run their race car. I’m super humbled and happy to get the win for them.”
Allard, recent winner of the Idaho 200, was running second and had one last shot at Jefferson coming out of a restart on lap 122. But Plybon slipped under Allard for the runner-up spot while Jefferson was unpressed to the line.
“I haven’t raced but once this year, so I was worried about everybody,” Jefferson admitted. “I didn’t know who it was, but I knew I had to do my job. It’s hard to stay focused when you don’t race every week like some of theses guys, but it worked out and I’m super happy for all my guys and my crew.”
A multi-time track champion at the now shuttered Yakima Speedway, Jefferson has won on numerous tours at several levels dating back over 20 years. He earned $3,000 for Sunday’s win.
Wenatchee’s Garrett Evans placed fourth and remains the points leader in the Northwest Super Late Model Series, which concludes on Sept. 25 at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval.