The Zillah boys basketball team overcame a four point halftime deficit to beat Naches Valley 62-21 on Monday night.
Clay Delp led the Leopards with a game-high 27 points, Luke Navarre had 17 and Apol Medrano added 11.
Dom Sadeddin had a team-high 19 points for the Rangers, while JayDaniel Lloyd-Watson finished with 18 and Meech Sadeddin chipped in 12.
Zillah will host Prosser on Tuesday while Naches Valley will play at East Valley on Wednesday.
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 27, Garza 0, Avila 0, Favilla 4, Apol Medrano 11, A. Waldman 1, John 2, Luke Navarre 17, Juarez 0.
NACHES VALLEY — Robles 0, Abrams 6, JayDaniel Lloyd-Watson 18, Gooler 2, Dom Sadeddin 19, Gaethle 0, Meech Sadeddin 12, Nedrow 2, Osborn 2.
Zillah 13 16 14 19 — 62
Naches Valley 21 12 11 17 — 61
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SCAC
ZILLAH 68, NACHES VALLEY 49: At Naches Valley, Hollie Ziegler led four Leopards in double figures with 17 points and Zillah topped Naches Valley. Zillah will host Prosser on Tuesday.
Allison Uecker scored a game-high tying 17 points for the Rangers, who play at East Valley on Wednesday.
ZILLAH — Hollie Ziegler 17, Brynn Widner 13, Mia Hicks 12, Kassy Garza 11, Ramos 5, Wallace 4, Oliver 4, Nishi 2.
NACHES VALLEY — Allison Uecker 17, Dunbar 9, Hahn-Landis 9, Yates 4, A. Kime 4, Christopherson 4, M. Kime 2.
Zillah 25 13 14 16 — 68
Naches Valley 7 9 20 13 — 49
Auto Racing
Renegade Raceway
10TH ANNUAL DEE ADAMS MEMORIAL FIRE & THUNDER Summit Series #4/Land of the Leaders #2 Sunday’s Results
Super Pro — Winner: Steve Kelly (0.003 RT, 6.23 DI, 6.246 ET, 106.23 MPH). Runner-up: William Vest (0.024, 6.03, 6.046 113.52). Semifinals: Diane Petitt, Lane Cavar.
Pro — Winner: Jody Lang (0.009, 12.06, 12.124, 105.55). Runner-up: Ryan Widhalm (0.092, 11.29, 11.202, 117.97). Semifinals: Mike Merk.
Bike/Sled — Winner: Joe Berney (0.058, 9.23, 9.307, 133.88). Runner-up: Gene Hegle (0.071, 8.43, 9.214, 135.59). Semifinals: Terry Holloway, Dion Martin.
Sportsman — Winner: Steven Horton (0.018, 13.58, 13.566, 96.29). Runner-up: Jason Miller (0.52, 12.00, 11.952, 102.06). Semifinals: Peter Oliviero.
Jr. Lightning — Winner: Kelan Borrelli (0.055, 7.97, 7.991, 80.78). Runner-up: Kort Holbrook (0.088, 7.92, 7.984, 76.30). Semifinals: David Jackson.
Jr. Thunder — Winner: Kymbree Brost (0.005, 8.90, 8.899, 72.55). Runner-up: Katie Froud (NA, 9.11, 9.142, 68.85). Semifinals: Koda Tobel.
Jr. Street — Winner: James Householder (0.146, 9.46, 9.485, 72.67). Runner-up: Summer Field (NA, 9.46, 9.465, 74.62). Semifinals: Jacob Van Cleve, Joey Stanton.
AFX Shootout — Winner: Scott Lewsley (0.085, 10.90, 10.972, 106.23). Runner-up: Jason Cooper (0.165, 10.29, 10.311, 129.27). Semifinals: James Van Cleve, Martin Condon.
NW Nostalgia — Winner A: Mike Munson. Runner-up A: Rodney Lucas. Winner B: John Selman. Runner-up B: Mark Cummins.
Super Comp — Winner: Darral Petitt (0.045, 5.70, 5.709, 125.88). Runner-up: Greg Linne (0.034, 5.70, 5.721, 136.94). Semifinals: Emmett McKillop, Jiovanni Collecchi.
Super Street — Winner: Justin Sibley (0.013, 6.90, 6.936, 94.68). Runner-up: Allen Macham (0.006, 6.90, 6.951, 116.03). Semifinals: Todd Sims.
April 25 Results
Super Pro — Winner: Wayne Poe (0.020 RT, 5.34 DI, 5.348 ET, 125.38 MPH). Runner-up: Cooper Chun (0.011, 5.72, 5.712, 125.61). Semifinals: Chad Riley, David Thornton.
Pro — Winner: Art Kirby (0.035, 8.40, 8.408, 76.03). Runner-up: Craig Smith (0.128, 8.29, 8.270, 81.76).