Sean Case of Yakima hit his first hole-in-one on the 128-yard second hole at Fisher Park Golf Course on Sunday.

The 16-year-old Case used a pitching wedge.

The shot was witnessed by Charles Case, Sean’s father, and friend Jakob Gutierrez.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

CBBN Girls

At Apple Tree, Par 72

Top Individuals: 1, Courtney Stratton (WV) 94; Mary Feusner (D) 104; Campbell Thorner (WV) 105; Kaycee Hazzard (S) 109.

AUTO RACING

Renegade Raceway

FRIDAY’S DIESEL TRUCK DRAGS

Big Rig — Winner: Bill Weissenfluh (0.357, 15.15, 15.226, 95.27); 2, Kevin Martinez (0.386, 24.80, 24.958, 54.12).

Pickup — Winner: Suzi Bundy (0.151, 15.37, 15.713, 84.23); 2, Cody Richter (0.942, 16.28, 16.639, 80.30).

Medium Duty — Winner: Paul Giles (0.733, 24.90, 25.079, 47.85); 2, Carl Fry (0.076, 26.00, 25.994, 51.94).