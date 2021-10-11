Renegade Raceway
NORTHWEST REUNION DRAGS Saturday’s Results
Box — Winner: Dustin Brewington (0.030 RT, 6.58 DI, 6.587 ET, 100.28 MPH). Runner-up: Omar Leon (0.025, 10.33, 10.349, 72.71). Semifinals: Steve Kauffman, David Stuckle.
No Box — Winner: Grant Crosswhite (0.034, 6.74, 6.743, 99.60). Runner-up: Phil Fluaitt (0.033, 6.94, 6.955, 96.01). Semifinals: Dustin Brewington.
Junior Dragster — Winner: Michelle Brown (0.044, 7.90, 7.930, 77.35). Runner-up: Koda Tobel (0.037, 8.91, 8.962, 69.61). Semifinals: Ellie Brown.
Junior Street — Winner: Michelle Brown (0.180, 9.10, 9.083, 79.86). Runner-up: Jacob Van Cleve (NA, 9.10, 9.209, 77.41). Semifinals: James Householder.
AFX Shootout — Winner: Toby Febus (0.083, 10.34, 10.375, 127.65). Runner-up: Scott Lewsley (0.092, 10.92, 10.893, 116.74). Semifinals: Jason Cooper.
Stock/Super Stock — Winner: Jim Devine (0.148, 11.72, 11.767, 114.55). Runner-up: Tod Haste (0.035, 10.97, 10.969, 107.56). Semifinals: Steve Teeter.
Small Tire — Winner: Brady Davis (0.074, NA, 5.323, 135.86). Runner-up: Nathan Kahler (0.428, NA, 5.560, 134.59).
Sunday’s Results
Box — Winner: Jeff Wade (0.008 RT, 5.65 DI, 5.622 ET, 120.95 MPH). Runner-up: Jime Sperline (NA, 6.02, 6.026, 114.73). Semifinals: Robert Steffen.
No Box — Winner: Jim Van Cleve Jr. (0.100, 7.17, 7.165, 92.70). Runner-up: Mike Merk (0.102, 7.36, 7.355, 88.87). Semifinals: Robert Steffen.
Junior Dragster — Winner: Koda Tobel (0.018, 8.90, 8.864, 72.44). Runner-up: Michelle Brown (0.056, 7.90, 7.855, 80.24). Semifinals: Kymbree Brost.
Junior Street — Winner: Michelle Brown (0.276, 9.00, 9.661, 50.35). Runner-up: James Householder (0.134, 9.14, 10.320, 72.47). Semifinals: Jacob Van Cleve.
AFX Shootout — Winner: James Van Cleve III (0.022, 6.58, 6.599, 98.68). Runner-up: Charlie Febus (0.115, 6.75, 6.679, 101.84). Semifinals: Jason Cooper.
Stock/Super Stock — Winner: Kathy Poitra (0.059, 7.10, 7.061, 93.33). Runner-up: Jime Devine (0.105, 7.59, 7.490, 91.70). Semifinals: Alan Messer.
Northwest Nostalgia — Overall winner: Carylyn Wonser (0.149, 6.40, 6.466, 104.46). Overall runner-up: Kris Long (0.137, 6.25, 6.235, 109.37). Winner A: Carylyn Wonser (0.038, 6.40, 6.465, 100.08). Runner-up A: Joe Aasen (0.094, 6.40, 6.347, 101.74). Winner B: Kris Long (0.140, 6.25, 6.256, 108.98). Runner-up B: Scott Parker (0.325, 5.77, 5.729, 120.53).
Junior Consolation — Winner: Ellie Brown (0.124, 8.95, 9.010, 71.40). Runner-up: Emerie Sanchez (0.117, 9.35, 9.215, 69.77). Semifinals: Tyson Sanchez.
