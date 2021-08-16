Renegade Raceway will host its 11th annual Hot August Nights show on Wednesday when the temperatures are expected to be, well, not so hot.
The drag strip will host the 260-mph EFX Sports Tomahawk Jet Funny Car along with Cash Bash, Junior Dragsters, Junior Street, High School and Grudge racing. After reaching triple digits over the weekend, the high on Wednesday is forecast for the mid-80s.
Gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7.
Renegade will also host the Gamblers Series on Saturday with Box-No Box, Junior Dragsters and Junior Street. Racing starts at 2 p.m.