For the second weekend in a row, high temperatures has forced Renegade Raceway to make a change in its racing schedule.
This time, however, it cost the track one of its biggest events of the year.
With the ongoing heat wave expected to remain in triple digits into next week, Renegade officials have canceled the 12th annual Nitro Nights Under the Lights show, which was scheduled to run Friday through Sunday.
Some of the divisional racing within the Nitro Nights lineup is being rescheduled. Friday's Street Legal event has been moved to July 30 and will be a double-points race.
Also being rescheduled are the crowd-pleasers with the Jelly Belly Wheelstander making an appearance on July 30 followed by the Blown Alcohol Thunder Series taking the track on July 31 along with a double-points Summit Series event. Last weekend's back-to-back Summit Series races were canceled.
Renegade's next scheduled race is July 9-10.