Blake Dickman’s second home run in less than a week and Tyler Frieders’ long relief effort rallied the Yakima Valley Pippins to a 4-3 victory over the Bellingham Bells on Sunday at Yakima County Stadium.
The Bells, who blanked the Pippins 3-0 on Saturday, built another 3-0 lead through four innings against Yakima Valley starter Seth Kuykendall.
But the Pippins’ offense finally woke up in the bottom of the fourth with Dickman swatting a three-run homer with one out to tie the game at 3-3. Dickman hit a three-run shot on July 5 against Walla Walla.
Bellingham outhit Yakima Valley 11-5, most of it coming early, but the Pippins made theirs count. In the bottom of the eighth, Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek led off with a double and Chaz Myers came through with a go-ahead RBI single.
Frieders, who pitched for Yakima Valley this spring and is headed to Utah Valley, dominated over the final five innings. He yielded only three hits, walked one and struck out six.
The Pippins pushed their first-place record to 17-10 after winning the Bellingham series 2-1. Yakima Valley has an off day before starting a nonleague series at home against the Highline Bears on Tuesday.
Auto Racing
Renegade Raceway
BATTLE IN THE DESERT: DOOR SLAM JAM Saturday’s Results
True Street — Winner: Lane Chaney (0.650 RT, 11.400 ET, 128.96 MPH). Runner-up: Delaney Russell (0.077, 13.180, 103.48). Semifinals: Latisha Wilcox.
Import — Winner: Albert Olivera (0.137, 9.023, 155.42). Runner-up: Terry Holloway (0.094, 9.310, 148.09). Semifinals: Matt Moore.
Index 5.50 — Winner: Ron Sprugasci. Runner-up: Clyde Reeves. Semifinals: Sam Fogler.
Index 6.50 — Winner: John Elliott (0.065, 7.244, 94.51). Runner-up: Marty Reeves (0.082, 7.266, 64.96). Semifinals: Terry Holloway.
Index 7.50 — Winner: John Elliott (0.070, 7.539, 71.44). Runner-up: Terry Holloway (NA, 7.691, 100.31). Semifinals: Junior Chinn.
Club Bike — Winner: Billy Stambaugh (11.890 ET, 111.00 MPH).