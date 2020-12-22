Yakima's Bob Bundy, who captured the Super Pro track championship, has been named driver of the year for the 2020 season by Renegade Raceway.
Dustin Brewington won the Pro track title and added No Box, and Terry Holloway picked up three track championships in Bike/Sled, Street Bike and Box.
Sam Fogler was named the track's person of the year.
Track champions
Super Pro: Bob Bundy. Pro: Dustin Brewington. Bike/Sled: Terry Holloway. Sportsman: Devin Froud. Junior Lightning: Sahara Wendt. Junior Thunder: Katie Froud. Junior Street: Joey Stanton. Street Legal: Dutch Winters. Mopar: David Denning. Street Bike: Terry Holloway. High School: Delaney Russell. AFX Shootout: Toby Febus. Box: Terry Holloway. No Box: Dustin Brewington. Junior Dragster: Michelle Brown. Junior Street II: Joey Stanton.
Special awards
Dee Adams Memorial Person of the Year: Sam Fogler.
Shawn Nault Memorial Driver of the Year: Bob Bundy.
Junior Driver of the Year: Cole Dickhoff.
Don Wright Memorial Crew Chief of the Year: Bill Wendt.
Bob Inks Memorial Supporter of the Year: Butch Jarvis.
Race Master: Bob Lindeman.
Sponsor of the Year: Structural Components.
Dale Hagstrom Memorial Entertainer of the Year: Scott Parker.
Diana Parker Memorial Gracious Lady: Michele Flett.
Most Improved Driver: Laura Brown.
Most Improved Junior Driver: Greyson Fossum Gandee.
Rookie of the Year: Alex Long.
Junior Rookie of the Year: Joey Stanton.