EAGLE, Idaho — Led by O’Riley Benda’s Junior Lightning victory, Rengade Raceway’s team placed fifth in the Track Manager’s Cup last weekend at the NHRA Northwest Division Summit ET Finals at Firebird Raceway.
Terry Holloway placed second in Saturday’s Bike/Sled division of the Manager’s Cup Race of Champions to help the cause for Renegade, which had 50 members competing.
Holloway then won the Bike/Sled event during Sunday’s team finals as Renegade earned a sixth-place finish among tracks in Division 6, which includes Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and western Canada.
Bailey Benda and Karen Holloway were winners on opening day during Friday’s Gambler competition.
The Wapato track will host a Summit Series championship doubleheader on Saturday and Sunday with a Test & Tune and Cash Bash to kick things off on Friday. Tailgate seating will be available through reservations.
Renegade results at ET Finals
Gambler, Sept. 4: Bailey Benda, Junior Thunder winner; Karen Holloway, Bike/Sled winner; David Thornton, Super Pro runner-up.
Race of Champions, Sept. 5: O’Riley Benda, Junior Lightning champion, Terry Holloway, Bike/Sled runner-up; James Householder, Junior Street quarterfinals.
Team Finals, Sept. 6: Terry Holloway, Bike/Sled champion; Bob Henrie, Bike/Sled runner-up; Karen Holloway, Bike/Sled semifinals; James Stanton, Bike/Sled semifinals; Sahara Wendt, Junior Lightning quarterfinals.