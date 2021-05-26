Renegade Raceway will rev up Memorial Day Weekend with one of its biggest events of the season.
The 10th annual Dee Adams Memorial Fire & Thunder is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Wapato drag strip.
The EFX Tomahawk Jet Funny Car headlines the action the first two days, while Sunday will be capped by Land of the Leaders No. 2.
The Summit Series No. 3 and 4 will be held Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Those days also will feature the Northwest Nostalgia Tour and AFX Shootout.
Friday's action will begin at 7 p.m., while Saturday gets going at noon and Sunday will fire up at 10 a.m.
Spectator gates will open two hours prior to racing each day.
General admission tickets are $10 for Friday and Sunday, and $15 for Saturday.
Renegade will host its 12th annual Nitro Nights Under the Lights on Fourth of July Weekend, and the 11th annual Hot August Nights on Aug.
For more information, visit www.renegaderaceway.com.