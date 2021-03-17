Shield captures men’s Button Shoot finals
Scott Shield captured the men’s division title in the finals of the W.K. Button Shoot at the Yakima Valley Sportsmen Association.
Jennifer Klingele won the Ladies title as well as the high average for the Button Shoot with a 199. Other titles went to Senior Mark Peterson, Junior Ace Thomas and Super Senior Steve Simon.
Jason Klingele won the 16 championship and Brett Johanson won the Yakima/Montana competition eight out of 10 weeks.
State Parks free SaturdayDay users won’t need a Discovery Pass at State Parks for the agency’s 108th birthday this Saturday.
It’s the third of 12 free days offered this year. The Discover Pass exemption does not apply to overnight stays at parks or day trips to other state lands, such as those managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
BIRD ALERT
As we head towards spring and things start to dry out the Cowiche Canyon becomes more accessible and more alive with bird life. This week birders at the east end of the trail noted 10 species including an Anna’s hummingbird plus one other hummer that was too quick to identify, red-tailed hawk, California scrub-jay, black-billed magpie, horned lark, red-breasted nuthatch, American robin, house sparrow, house finch and western meadowlark.
At the west end of the trail birders had a total of 25 species adding mallard, California quail, rock pigeon, golden eagle, Cooper’s hawk, northern flicker, Say’s phoebe, common raven, black-capped chickadee, rock wren, canyon wren, Bewick’s wren, European starling, dark-eyed junco, golden-crowned sparrow, song sparrow, spotted towhee and red-winged blackbird.
A hiked up the trail to Mud Lake, including a loop on old and sometimes overgrown roads turned up 13 bird species this week. Best sightings included Barrow’s goldeneye, a sooty grouse heard booming from the hillside, as well as both western and mountain bluebird.
Birders on Bethel Ridge also noted some good mountain species with northern pygmy-owl, black-backed woodpecker, Canada jay, Steller’s jay, mountain chickadee, a trifecta of nuthatches with red-breasted, white-breasted and pygmy nuthatch and brown creeper.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street. Runners must break into multiple groups if more than 10 people show up.
ALSO WEDNESDAY: Fisheries biologist and project manager Connor Parrish of Mid-Columbia Fisheries will give a presentation titled “Smolt migration in the Yakima River: A challenge for fish, a challenge for us” for the last edition of the Mid-Columbia Fisheries Winter Speaker Series. The free Zoom call begins at 7 p.m. and more information, including how to register at EventBrite, can be found at midcolumbiafisheries.org.
GETTING OUTDOORSTUESDAY: Weekly road rides are back at Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness. Meet at the store at 6 p.m. and be ready to roll out promptly. Ride distance and time will be determined based on fitness. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.
TUESDAY: Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness will host its weekly mountain bike ride. Meet at Rocky Top at 7 p.m. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.