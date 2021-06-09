Clear Lake Run returns
Registration for the Hard Core Runners Club’s Clear Lake Memorial Run closes next Tuesday.
The five-mile run around the lake returns after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, but the half marathon race up to Round Mountain will not be held this year. The race begins at 9 a.m. at the Camp Dudley Tieton Junction off of US Highway 12.
To register, go to hcrunners.org and contact race director Brian Paul at Helimedic500@hotmail.com for more information. Race fees are $20 for running club members, $25 for non-members and $10 for children under 12.
State Parks, fishing free this weekend
Everyone can fish and go to State Parks for free in Washington this weekend.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife won’t be checking for fishing licenses or two-pole endorsements and visitors to parks or WDFW lands won’t need a Discover Pass for day trips. A Discover Pass is still needed for lands managed by the Washington Department of Natural Resources.
BIRD ALERT
If you haven’t visited the Wenas area in search of birds you’re missing out on some of the state’s best birding. You can start your trip at Wenas Lake where this week birders spotted a respectable 50 species. Highlights included wood duck, bufflehead, white-throated swift, osprey, Cooper’s hawk, bald eagle, willow flycatcher, Say’s phoebe, tree swallow, bank swallow, barn swallow, cliff swallow, bushtit, gray catbird, cedar waxwing, Swainson’s thrush, yellow-breasted chat, Bullock’s oriole, MacGillivray’s warbler, yellow warbler, Wilson’s warbler and Lazuli bunting.
Up the road from there at the Wenas Campground birders this week spotted 60 species including ruffed grouse, sooty grouse, spotted sandpiper, calliope hummingbird, red-naped sapsucker, Hammond’s flycatcher, gray flycatcher, dusky flycatcher, Cassin’s vireo, warbling vireo, loggerhead shrike, Steller’s jay, mountain chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch, white-breasted nuthatch, veery, Swainson’s thrush, evening grosbeak, Cassin’s finch, red crossbill, pine siskin, lark sparrow, chipping sparrow, Nashville warbler, MacGillivray’s warbler, yellow warbler, yellow-rumped warbler, Wilson’s warbler, western tanager, black-headed grosbeak and lazuli bunting.
Those who stayed up late into the night were rewarded with common poorwill, flammulated owl and western screech-owl.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
ALSO SATURDAY: The Yakima Sports Commission will host the inaugural Bubbles and Brews 5K, the second of three races in the new Sozo Racing Series. Runners or walkers 21 and older can register for $45 at sozoracingseries.com and the event starts at 1 p.m.
SUNDAY: Join the Kittitas Environmental Education Network for a Habitat Restoration Volunteer Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Helen McCabe Memorial State Park near Ellensburg.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street.
ALSO WEDNESDAY: The Yakima Fly Fishers Club will return to Magic’s Pizza in Selah at 7 p.m. for an informal get together to meet, greet and discuss plans for the fall, including fundraising. Allie Joy from the Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement group will give an update on their activities.
GETTING OUTDOORS
TUESDAY: Meet at Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness at 6 p.m. and be ready to roll out promptly for the weekly ride. Distance and time will be determined based on fitness. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.
WEDNESDAY: Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness will host its weekly mountain bike ride. Meet at Rocky Top at 7 p.m. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.