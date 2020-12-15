Arboretum asks for help
The Yakima Area Arboretum needs help from the public after staying open and providing a place to get outside throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter, executive director Colleen Adams-Schuppe said the area’s seen at least a 300% increase in daily visitors since March, when the state’s first stay-at-home order and restrictions first went into effect. The loss of revenue from shutting down building facilities and canceling programs left the nonprofit with a budget shortfall of more than $100,000 in 2020.
To send a year-end donation to the Arboretum, go to ahtrees.org/support/donate or call 509-248-7337.
BIRD ALERT
It was cold, 25 degrees and foggy, visibility was not great and the wetlands were frozen, so few waterfowl were present on a survey of the Toppenish National Wildlife Refuge this week. Even without a lot of waterfowl the area still held some interesting birds including six Canada geese that flew out of the fog and landed within sight, ring-necked pheasant, northern harrier, sharp-shinned hawk, red-tailed hawk, a couple of rough-legged hawk, great horned owl, northern flicker, American kestrel, black-billed magpie, common raven, American robin, house finch, dark-eyed junco, white-crowned sparrow, golden-crowned sparrow, savannah sparrow, song sparrow, western meadowlark and red-winged blackbird.
A search for winter birds in the Horse Heaven Hills above Mabton turned up very few birds. This may have been because of the lack of snow and 10-20 mile an hour winds. The short list of birds includes American kestrel, prairie falcon, northern shrike, common raven, 55 horned larks where there should have been hundreds, European starling and the surprise of the day, a sky blue mountain bluebird that was most likely attracted by berry-laden Western Junipers in the area.
If you haven’t had a chance to see it yet, the barred owl found last week at West Valley Community Park was still hanging around the riparian area along the edge of the park.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street.
Runners must break into multiple groups if more than 10 people show up. Those wanting to run on the street should bring headlamps and reflective/illuminated clothing.