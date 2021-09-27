Football
Prescott, Cowboys beat Eagles
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns in his first home game since he suffered an ankle injury on the same field almost a year ago, Trevon Diggs returned an interception 59 yards for a score and the Dallas Cowboys dominated the Philadelphia Eagles 41-21 on Monday night.
Ezekiel Elliott ran for a season-high 95 yards and two touchdowns, and tight end Dalton Schultz had the first two-TD game of his career.
Except for a fumble in the end zone that gave the Eagles (1-2) their first touchdown, Prescott was efficient, going 21 of 26 for 238 yards without an interception in the first NFC East game for both teams.
Gordon to sign with Chiefs: The Kansas City Chiefs are signing former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon, who was recently reinstated by the NFL after violations of its policies on substance abuse and performance-enhancing substances.
Gordon’s agents, Eric Dounn and Matt Leist, confirmed that Gordon was headed to Kansas City and planned to sign on to the practice squad. The expectation is he will join the active roster as soon as he’s up to speed.
“Time to get to work,” Gordon tweeted with a link to the Chiefs’ account.
Reid released from hospital: Kansas City coach Andy Reid was released from the hospital after he felt ill and was taken by ambulance to be treated for dehydration following their 30-24 loss to the Chargers.
Chiefs spokesman Ted Crews said that Reid was “in great spirits” and that he planned to visit the practice facility later in the day or Tuesday. In the meantime, the Chiefs spent the day breaking down film and going through their normal meetings with coordinators Steve Spagnuolo, Eric Bieniemy and Dave Toub.
Jaguars trade Henderson to Panthers: Cornerback CJ Henderson is the latest first-round draft pick to get shipped out of Jacksonville.
The winless Jaguars traded the ninth overall selection in 2020 to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for journeyman tight end Dan Arnold. The deal also includes a swap of draft picks, with Jacksonville getting Carolina’s third-rounder in 2022 and the Panthers receiving a fifth-rounder.
Panthers won’t place McCaffrey on IR: Carolina decided not to place running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve while he recovers from a strained hamstring.
Had McCaffrey been placed on IR he would have missed at least three games under NFL rules.
“We feel like there is hope that he will be back before then — or at least after three games and going into the fourth game,” coach Matt Rhule said. On Friday, Rhule indicated McCaffrey would miss “a few weeks” of action.
Giants’ Martinez out for year: Giants leading tackler Blake Martinez is going to miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left leg. He was injured on the opening series of New York’s 17-14 loss to Atlanta and had to be helped off the field.
Broncos lose Hamler to torn ACL: Broncos speedy second-year receiver KJ Hamler will miss the rest of the season with a torn left ACL. Coach Vic Fangio said that the Broncos’ second-round selection in the 2020 NFL draft tore his ACL and “some other stuff” in the first half of Denver’s 26-0 win over the Jets.
Briefly
Baseball: Giants first baseman and home run leader Brandon Belt has a broken left thumb and his availability for the final week of the regular season and playoffs is unclear.
Basketball: Sharpshooting forward Michael Porter Jr. agreed to a five-year maximum extension with the Nuggets that could be worth up to $207 million. Porter’s agreement would be worth at least $173 million over five years and could rise to the supermax level of $207 million if he is voted onto an All-NBA team or wins the league’s MVP award this season.
Soccer: UEFA has been forced to abandon its attempt to ban Super League clubs Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid from the Champions League due to court action over the governing body’s attempt to punish the rebellion.
Hockey: Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen practiced after he was removed from the COVID-19 protocol list. Lankinen had been held out since Friday.
Courts: Laura Janke, a former assistant women’s soccer coach at the University of Southern California, testified during the trial of former casino executive Gamal Abdelaziz and former Staples and Gap Inc. executive John Wilson, the first nationwide college admissions bribery scandal trial, that she regularly created fake athletic profiles with exaggerated accomplishments coupled with images she found on Google to help get unqualified students admitted. ... A Texas district attorney has rejected a felony sexual assault charge filed earlier this year against Luke Armstrong, the son of former cyclist Lance Armstrong.
Boxing: Lenin Castillo, the Dominican boxer who was hospitalized after a brutal knockout on the undercard to the Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk fight, was in a “good condition,” his boxing manager said. Castillo’s manager, Raul Pastrana, told The Associated Press that Castillo was released from the hospital.
Skiing: U.S. Ski & Snowboard appointed Sophie Goldschmidt as president and CEO, replacing Tiger Shaw. Goldschmidt was most recently CEO of the World Surf League.
Marathon: Tyler Pence unexpectedly won the Quad Cities Marathon this weekend when Elijah Mwangangi Saolo and Luke Kibet, the two Kenyan runners who had far outpaced him, were disqualified after being diverted off the course by a race volunteer bicyclist.
Sumo: Sumo great Hakuho is retiring at the age of 36, marking the end of an era in Japanese traditional sport. The Mongolian-born Yokozuna, or grand champion, Hakuho has won a record 45 tournaments, including 16 perfect victories, which is also a record. He achieved 1,187 wins, an all-time record in sumo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.