Motor sports
Hamlin holds off Elliott, takes win
LAS VEGAS — Denny Hamlin earned his first career victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, holding off Chase Elliott and kicking off the second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with his second win in September.
Hamlin got his first victory of the season in the playoff opener at Darlington three weeks ago in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. A breakthrough victory in Vegas proves Hamlin has emerged as a serious contender for his first Cup Series championship after a 17-year career filled with near-misses.
Hamlin punched his ticket to the third round of the playoffs with authority at Las Vegas: The 41-year-old veteran had struggled on this track for most of his career, but he has put together three consecutive top-four finishes in Vegas, capped by this victory under the lights and fireworks.
Elliott closed in on Hamlin in the final five laps as Hamlin’s performance appeared to decline, cutting the gap to a half-second with two laps to go — but the defending Cup Series champion couldn’t close the remaining gap, finishing second for Hendrick Motorsports.
Kyle Busch finished third on his hometown track, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney as the 12 remaining playoff drivers began the second round and the final seven races of the season.
Hamilton gets 100th F1 win: To win his 100th Formula One race, Lewis Hamilton drew on much of his vast experience from the first 99.
Hamilton used his overtaking skills, strategic thinking and driving skills in the rain to fight back from seventh place on the first lap to a landmark victory to retake the championship lead from Max Verstappen.
Hamilton was chasing Lando Norris for the lead when the rain started late in the race. Hamilton heeded his team’s advice to stop for intermediate tires — though he was reluctant to break off chasing Norris — but Norris stayed out on slick tires and paid the price when he slid off the track and let Hamilton through.
“It’s taken a long time to get to 100 and at times, I wasn’t sure it would come,” Hamilton said. It was Hamilton’s fifth win of the season and his first since the British Grand Prix in July.
Palou wins IndyCar Championship: Alex Palou raised the Spanish flag over his head and hugged every teammate he could find. The first championship trophy of his professional career at last in his hands, he planted his lips on the Astor Cup and savored a dream come true.
Palou finished fourth in an easy drive at the Grand Prix of Long Beach to cap a smooth and steady second season in IndyCar.
Colton Herta won the race — Long Beach is considered his home track — for his second consecutive win and third of the season. Josef Newgarden finished second and Scott Dixon, the six-time and reigning champion, finished third before turning the IndyCar crown over to Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Palou.
Football
Chiefs coach Reid leaves with illness
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs coach Andy Reid quickly left Arrowhead Stadium with an illness after a 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, leaving assistant coach Dave Toub to handle questions following a second straight fourth-quarter letdown.
Reid was feeling ill but coached the duration of the game, a team spokesman said, before NFL Network reported the 63-year-old coach went to the hospital in an ambulance as a precaution.
Penn St. up to No. 4 in poll: Alabama remained No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll with 58 first-place votes. No. 2 Georgia received the remaining four votes. Oregon stayed No. 3. Penn State moved up two spots to No. 4, Iowa held at No. 5 and Oklahoma slipped two spots to No. 6.
Utah’s Lowe killed in shooting: Utah sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe died in a shooting at house party, less than a year after teammate Ty Jordan was killed in an accidental shooting.
Salt Lake City police said the 21-year-old Lowe was killed just after midnight, a few hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13. A second victim in the shooting, a woman, is in critical condition and police are searching for a suspect.
SMU’s Dykes apologizes over postgame scuffle: SMU coach Sonny Dykes reiterated his respect for TCU and apologized for any attempt by his players to plant a flag at midfield after a brief scuffle broke out following the Mustangs’ 42-34 victory.
Briefly
Basketball: Suns guard Devin Booker will miss the start of training camp after being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. ... Courtney Vandersloot led a balanced offense with 19 points and the sixth-seeded Chicago Sky raced past the third-seeded Minnesota Lynx 89-76 in the second-round, single elimination WNBA playoff game.
Golf: Nasa Hataoka survived a nervy finish for a one-shot victory at the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship. ... K.J. Choi shot a closing 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory at the PURE Insurance Championship.
Tennis: Kwon Soon-woo became the first South Korean tennis player for 18 years to win a men’s tour title as he beat James Duckworth 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the final of the Astana Open. ... Hubert Hurkacz clinched his third title of the year as he beat Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the Moselle Open final. ... Anett Kontaveit cruised past Maria Sakkari 6-2, 7-5 to win the Ostrava Open for her third WTA title.
Rugby: Muller du Plessis scored his 10th and 11th tries of the weekend to lead series-champion South Africa to a 24-12 win over Britain in the Edmonton Sevens men’s final.
Marathon: Guye Adola of Ethiopia won the Berlin Marathon with a time of 2 hours, 5 minutes and 45 seconds. Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia won the women’s race in 2:20:09 in her debut.
