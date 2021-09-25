Basketball
Stewart out for game against Mercury
SEATTLE — Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart will not play in Sunday’s WNBA second-round playoff game against the Phoenix Mercury.
Stewart injured a foot on Sept. 7 in a win over Washington when she came up hobbling after boxing out a Mystics player. The former MVP averaged 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds this season.
Phoenix may be without Diana Taurasi again. She injured her left ankle and missed the team’s opening-round playoff win over New York. Taurasi last played on Sept. 6 and averaged 15.2 points and 4.9 assists this season.
“We’ve practiced without (Stewart) and had a game without her the last time we played Phoenix,” Seattle coach Noelle Quinn said “We’ve been preparing as if Diana is going to play, but knowing how the team plays without her is beneficial to us. I think the approach remains the same with our energy and our effort.”
Phoenix coach Sandy Brondello said it will be up to Taurasi whether she plays or not.
Hachimura to miss start of training camp: Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will miss the start of training camp for personal reasons. The team said this is an excused absence and there will be more updates when appropriate.
Motor sports
Berry beats Allgaier in JRM sweep
LAS VEGAS — Josh Berry moved teammate Justin Allgaier out of the way with 42 laps remaining Saturday night to win the Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
It was the opener of the seven-race Xfinity Series playoffs and Allgaier, who started the race ranked third, could have used the win to strengthen his championship chances. Instead, the victory went to his JR Motorsports teammate.
The victory didn’t carry the same weight for Berry, who is running a partial schedule this year for JRM. But he earned his first career victory earlier this year at Martinsville to spark a funding push that has earned Berry a promotion to full-time next year.
At Las Vegas, he earned his second career Xfinity Series victory while filling in for injured teammate Michael Annett.
Allgaier finished second and was followed by Noah Gragson for a 1-2-3 podium sweep by the Chevrolets owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister.
Norris snatches pole in Russia: Lando Norris took pole position for the first time in a rain-hit qualifying session for the Russian Grand Prix after timing his final fast lap to perfection on a drying track.
The McLaren driver set the pace with a time of 1 minute, 41.993 seconds in the dying seconds of the session after switching to slick tires as the racing line dried. He pushed Carlos Sainz of Ferrari into second place by half a second as George Russell took third for Williams.
Newgarden wins Long Beach pole: The IndyCar championship race tightened ahead of the Grand Prix of Long Beach after a messy qualifying session put contenders Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward in the middle of the pack.
Josef Newgarden, who is a distant third in the standings but still mathematically in the mix for the title, took the pole for Sunday’s season-ending race.
Teenager dies after crashing in Spain race: A 15-year-old Spanish rider died after crashing in a motorcycle race in Spain. Race organizers said Dean Berta Viñales, a cousin of MotoGP rider Maverick Viñales, did not recover from his injuries after the crash in a Supersport 300 race at the Jeréz de la Frontera circuit.
Football
Steelers rule Watt out against Bengals
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt won’t play against Cincinnati after all.
The team has downgraded Watt to out for Sunday’s visit from Cincinnati (1-1). Watt, who is dealing with a groin injury, was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.
Dolphins place Tagovailoa on IR: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins, meaning he will miss at least three games before he can return from fractured ribs.
Packers won’t have Jenkins on Sunday: Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins was ruled out for Sunday’s game against San Francisco due to an ankle injury.
Briefly
Hockey: The Blues signed longtime president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong to a five-year contract extension. ... The Senators acquired forward Zach Sanford, sending St. Louis native Logan Brown to the Blues. ... French official Luc Tardif was elected president of the International Ice Hockey Federation ahead of the return of NHL players to the Olympics in February.
Golf: Nasa Hataoka made a hole-in-one for the second straight day and shot a 6-under 65 to move into a tie with Minjee Lee at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. ... K.J. Choi shot a 4-under 68 for a two-stroke lead at the PGA Tour Champions PURE Insurance Championship.
Boxing: Oleksandr Usyk ended Anthony Joshua’s second reign as world heavyweight champion with a unanimous points win in just his third fight since stepping up from the cruiserweight division. ... Dominican boxer Lenin Castillo was taken to the hospital after being carried out of the ring on a stretcher following a devastating knockout by British opponent Callum Smith.
Swimming: Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel became the first woman to swim from the Rhode Island mainland to Block Island, completing the grueling 10.4-mile route to raise money for cancer research in memory of her late father.
Figure skating: Two-time national champion Alysa Liu won the Nebelhorn Trophy women’s competition, giving the U.S. a third qualifying spot for the figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.