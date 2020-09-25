Basketball
Celtics top Heat in Game 5
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics clearly are not ready to see the world that exists outside the NBA’s restart bubble.
And a big second half extended their stay at Walt Disney World.
Tatum had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 28 points and the Celtics staved off elimination by topping the Miami Heat 121-108 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Friday.
The Heat lead the series 3-2, with Game 6 on Sunday.
Daniel Theis had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Celtics, who trailed by 12 early but took control with a big third quarter. Kemba Walker scored 15 points, Marcus Smart added 12 and Gordon Hayward had 10 for the Celtics.
Goran Dragic scored 23 points before fouling out with 4:27 left for Miami, which got 20 from Duncan Robinson. Jimmy Butler scored 17, Tyler Herro and Jae Crowder each had 14 and Bam Adebayo 13 for the Heat — which could get nothing to fall from 3-point range.
Miami was 7 for 36 from beyond the arc, now shooting 24.8% on 3’s in its last 13 quarters.
Auto racing
Hill wins Trucks race, advances
LAS VEGAS — Austin Hill, the regular-season Truck Series champion, rebounded from a poor opening race of the playoffs with a victory Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Hill had dropped from first in the standings — where he’d been ranked since the second race of the season — to eighth in points after he finished 25th last week in the playoff opener at Bristol. It was just the third time this season Hill finished lower than 12th and dropped him to the edge of playoff elimination.
He held just an eight points lead over ninth-place before Las Vegas and two drivers will be cut from the 10-driver field next week.
Hill is the only driver locked into the second round of the playoffs.
Football
MAC returns with 6-game season
The Mid-American Conference, the first major college football league to postpone its season because of the pandemic, has become the final one to jump back in, making it 10 out of 10 conferences that will play in the fall.
As university presidents in the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mountain West have done over the last 10 days, MAC leaders on Friday voted to reverse their August decision to kick football to spring and tee it up during its usual season.
Just like the other conferences returning to fall ball, the MAC cited advancements in COVID-19 antigen testing as key to the change of direction. The conference will begin testing athletes four times per week, starting Oct 5.
The MACtion will start Nov. 4 — a Wednesday, of course — and the championship game will be played Dec. 18 or 19. A full schedule will be released later, along with the conference’s full medical protocols.
Briefly
Golf: A hornet sting early and a bunch of birdies late carried Hudson Swafford to a 5-under 67 for a two-shot lead at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.
Olympics: Yoshihide Suga, Japan’s new prime minister, said that he’s determined to host the Tokyo Olympic Games next summer as “proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic.”
Swimming: USA Swimming is remaking its national events for the rest of the year, including launching a virtual competition to recognize top performances before returning to in-person competition in November.
Cycling: Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar’s yellow jersey was sold for 47,000 euros ($54,000) in a charity auction organized by Slovenia’s national public radio. Organizers said the money will be used to support talented young sportsmen in Slovenia from underprivileged families. ... American cyclist Chloé Dygert is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing surgery on her left leg following a crash at the road cycling world championships.