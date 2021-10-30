Motor sports
Gragson wins, makes Xfinity championship
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Noah Gragson said he’d win at Martinsville Speedway to earn a spot in the Xfinity Series championship and did just that Saturday night in NASCAR’s most compelling title race.
Gragson, the confident 23-year-old from Las Vegas, had to win at Martinsville to make the winner-take-all Xfinity finale and did it in two overtimes before joining the crowd in celebration. He chugged a beer handed to him through the Martinsville fence by a spectator as he prodded the fans for more cheers.
“We’re going to the Final Four, baby!” Grangson screamed into the television camera after rambling through his post-win emotions.
Gragson beat Austin Cindric in a drag race to join the reigning champion in the Xfinity Series title race. He then burned the tires off his Chevrolet in victory celebration, and led his JRM crew as they climbed a spectator fence.
Gragson stood atop the wall along the grandstands and accepted the beer, egged on the crowd for more enthusiasm, then chugged the beer and tossed the can back toward the crowd.
Smith races into Truck Series finale: Zane Smith raced his way into the Truck Series championship finale with a victory in overtime at Martinsville Speedway, where a three-wide scramble to the finish vaulted him into title contention.
Smith was last in the eight-driver field at Martinsville and had to win to earn a spot in next week’s winner-take-all finale. It was his first win of the season.
Smith is looking for a 2022 seat because current team GMS Racing is moving to the Cup Series next year.
“We’re looking for a job right now,” Smith said, “it’s a good day.”
Smith was racing door-to-door on the bottom of the track alongside Todd Gilliland, who was the middle truck sandwiched between Smith and Stewart Friesen. As the trio hurtled to the white flag, Friesen bounced off the wall and into Gilliland, which turned Gilliland and brought out the race-ending caution as Smith snaked across the line ahead of Friesen.
DeJoria tops Funny Car qualifying: Alexis DeJoria topped Funny Car qualifying for second straight event in the Dodge/SRT NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
DeJoria took the No. 1 with her Friday pass of 3.896 seconds at 327.03 mph in a Toyota Camry. She’ll try for her second straight win Sunday.
Brittany Force was No. 1 in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson topped the Pro Stock lineup and Matt Smith was the fastest in Pro Stock Motorcycle
Hockey
Commissioner meats with Beach, offers help
CHICAGO — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman talked to Kyle Beach on Saturday about what the league can do to better protect its players after the former first-round pick said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach in 2010 and his allegations were largely ignored by the Chicago Blackhawks.
Donald Fehr, the leader of the NHL players’ association, also met with Beach in a separate video conference call.
Susan Loggans, an attorney representing Beach in a lawsuit against the team, said Bettman expressed his “sincere regret” over what Beach had experienced. He also offered the NHL’s help with psychological services for him and his family and anything else that the league had available.
Sharks lose seven team members, head coach to COVID-19 protocol: Seven members of the Sharks and coach Bob Boughner were placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
Forwards Andrew Cogliano, Jonathan Dahlen and Matt Nieto, defensemen Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Radim Simek and Marc-Edouard Vlasic, along with Boughner were sidelined.
Crosby makes season debut: Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby made his season debut against New Jersey. Crosby, 34, underwent left wrist surgery on Sept. 8 and estimated he would miss “at least” six weeks.
Briefly
Baseball: Backup catcher Jason Castro was dropped from the Houston Astros’ World Series roster before Game 4 because of MLB’s COVID-19 protocols.
Basketball: The Milwaukee Bucks will visit the White House on Nov. 8 to celebrate their NBA championship. ... Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 by the NBA for forcefully throwing the ball into the stands.
Football: Chicago coach Matt Nagy will miss Sunday’s game against San Francisco because of COVID-19 protocol. ... Titans senior defensive assistant coach Jim Schwartz will miss Sunday’s game in Indianapolis because of COVID-19 protocols. ... Kansas City safety Tyrann Mathieu apologized for a tweet calling his team’s supporters “one of the most toxic fan bases in all of sports” amid a disappointing 3-4 start for the two-time defending AFC champions.
Soccer: Barcelona forward Sergio Agüero was taken to the hospital for “cardiological tests” after he was substituted during his team’s 1-1 draw with Alavés at Camp Nou.
Golf: Taylor Pendrith had a three-shot lead at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Tennis: American qualifier Frances Tiafoe rallied from a set and 5-2 down to beat Jannik Sinner 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 and set up a final against Alexander Zverev at the Erste Bank Open. ... Simona Halep reached a WTA final for the 12th straight season after routing Marta Kostyuk 6-0, 6-1 and setting up a title match against Anett Kontaveit at the Transylvania Open.
Horse racing: International star Ecurie D DK was an impressive winner in the $650,000 Breeders Crown Open Trot at the Meadowlands Racetrack.
Figure skating: Nathan Chen ran away with Skate Canada in an emphatic response to last week’s sub-par performance at Skate America.
