Hockey
NHL will not discipline ex-Blackhawks GM
NEW YORK — Former Chicago Blackhawks assistant general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will not be penalized by the NHL for his role in the club’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations made by a player in 2010.
Commissioner Gary Bettman met with Cheveldayoff, now GM of the Winnipeg Jets, on Friday morning. He concluded based on that conversation and the team’s investigation that Cheveldayoff was not responsible for what was decided at the time.
Blackhawks ask Hall of Fame to cover assistant’s name on Cup: Chicago owner Rocky Wirtz wants the Hockey Hall of Fame to cover the name of an assistant coach engraved on the Stanley Cup after the assistant was accused of sexually assaulting a player during the team’s run to the 2010 championship.
In a letter addressed to Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald, Wirtz writes that Brad Aldrich’s conduct disqualifies him from being included on the Cup, and the team made a mistake by submitting his name.
Penguins face suit over ex-minors coach accused of assault: Jarrod and Erin Skalde sued the Pittsburgh Penguins nearly a year ago, alleging former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton coach Clark Donatelli molested Erin Skalde during an outing on a road trip in 2018. The team is the American Hockey League affiliate of the Penguins and is run by the NHL club.
They also allege that current Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin, who was GM for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and assistant GM for the Penguins at the time, asked Jarrod Skalde to keep the reason for Donatelli’s termination quiet and that the team punished Skalde for reporting the assault and later terminated his position under the guise of pandemic-related staff cuts.
Maple Leafs, Riley agree to extension: Toronto signed defenseman Morgan Rielly to an eight-year, $60 million contract extension with an average annual value of $7.5 million.
Hughes out another five weeks: New Jersey center Jack Hughes will be sidelined at least another five weeks with a dislocated left shoulder.
Football
Rams, Jackson looking for trade partner
LOS ANGELES — DeSean Jackson and the Los Angeles Rams are trying to find a trade partner for the veteran receiver, who is frustrated by his lack of playing time after just seven games with his hometown team.
Coach Sean McVay said Friday the Rams are allowing the 34-year-old Jackson to look for a new team. Jackson, who signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles, won’t play Sunday when the Rams visit Houston.
Kinlaw has season-ending surgery: San Francisco defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw underwent season-ending knee surgery after being hampered by the injury since late season.
Browns to start Mayfield: Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will start Sunday against Pittsburgh, returning after missing one game because of an injured left shoulder.
Bears to play without Mack: Chicago will be without outside linebacker Khalil Mack on Sunday because of a foot injury.
Jones out with hamstring injury: Tennessee won’t have seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones, who will miss his third game with a hamstring injury.
Broncos to honor Manning: Peyton Manning will be honored Sunday during pregame and halftime ceremonies for his inductions into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Broncos’ Ring of Fame.
Briefly
Basketball: Trae Young was fined $15,000 by the NBA for making contact with a referee. ... Chicago forward Patrick Williams will be sidelined for four to six months after he hurt his left wrist against the Knicks.
Colleges: South Florida was fined $10,000 and placed on three years’ probation for NCAA violations committed by the football and women’s basketball programs. ... Marshall is moving to the Sun Belt Conference, becoming the ninth school to reveal plans to depart the dwindling Conference USA.
Soccer: Inter Miami midfielder Federico Higuaín, a brother of teammate Gonzolo Higuaín, will retire at the end of the Major League Soccer season. ... The Jamaican government will allow 5,000 fully vaccinated fans to attend the World Cup qualifier against the United States on Nov. 16. ... Barcelona is considering other possible coaches besides former player Xavi Hernández. ... UEFA sanctioned German club Union Berlin with a partial stadium closure for the antisemitic behavior of some of its fans toward supporters of Israeli team Maccabi Haifa.
Motor sports: Brittany Force put herself in position for her 12th No. 1 qualifier of the season at the Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals. Alexis DeJoria led in Funny Car, Kyle Koretsky in Pro Stock and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Golf: Taylor Pendrith finished with a 10-under 61 to take a one-shot lead at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. ... Greg Norman announced he will be the CEO of a new company that will be adding 10 tournaments on the Asian Tour over the next 10 years that will add $200 million in playing opportunities and prize money.
Tennis: Jannik Sinner stretched his winning streak on indoor hard courts to 11 matches and 22 sets by beating Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the Erste Bank Open. ... Top-seeded Simona Halep cruised into the semifinals of the Transylvania Open. ... Botic Van de Zandschulp upset defending champion Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg Open.
Figure skating: Nathan Chen rebounded from a surprising struggle last weekend to top the short program at Skate Canada.
Olympics: The opening ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympics will be held at the San Siro stadium, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala announced.
