Football
Goodell: not planning to release report
NEW YORK — The NFL is not going to issue a report on its 10-month investigation into allegations the Washington Football Team engaged in harassment and abuse because of its promise to protect the identities of those who testified, Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Tuesday.
Speaking after the first day of meetings for the 32 owners, Goodell said the league wanted to protect the roughly 150 former employees who spoke to outside counsel Beth Wilkinson, who conducted the NFL investigation and amassed six million pages of evidence.
“When you make a promise to protect the anonymity, to make sure that we get the right information, you need to stay with it,” Goodell said. “And so we’re very conscious of making sure that we’re protecting those who came forward. They were incredibly brave.”
Goodell sidestepped a question about releasing a redacted report, saying he felt what the league did was appropriate. He said the league looked forward to responding to inquiries from Congress.
Goodell said the NFL did release a summary of its investigation and that Washington owner Daniel Snyder has not been allowed to handle any of the day-to-day operations of the franchise since July.
“I do think he has been held accountable and the organization has been held accountable,” Goodell said.
Tomlin says he’s not a candidate for college jobs: Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he considers it a “joke” that his name has popped up as a potential candidate for places such as Southern California.
“I got one of the best jobs and in all the professional sports, why would I have any interest in coaching college football?” Tomlin said.
Giants place Peppers on IR: The New York Giants placed safety Jabrill Peppers on injured reserve with a rupture to the ACL and a high ankle sprain.
Lazard placed on COVID-19 list: Green Bay’s decimated receiving group has taken one more hit as Allen Lazard was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Utah to retire No. 22: Utah will retire jersey No. 22 during its game against UCLA on Saturday to honor Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, friends and teammates who died.
Hockey
Blackhawks GM Bowman resigns, team fined
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks mishandled allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player during the team’s Stanley Cup run in 2010, according to an investigation commissioned by the franchise that cast a shadow over the NHL on Tuesday.
Stan Bowman, Chicago’s general manager and president of hockey operations, resigned in the wake of the findings by an outside law firm, and the NHL fined the team $2 million for “the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response.” Al MacIsaac, one of the team’s top hockey executives, also is out.
Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville and Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, who were with the Blackhawks when the sexual assault allegations were first reported, were named in the damning report.
Bowman, the son of Hall of Fame coach Scotty Bowman, said he was stepping aside because he didn’t want to be a distraction. He also resigned his position as GM of the U.S men’s hockey team at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Islanders extend Johnston: The New York Islanders have signed tough guy forward Ross Johnston to four-year contract extension.
Blackhawks’ Toews enters COVID-19 protocol: Chicago put captain Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgstrom in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, giving the winless team five players on the list.
Briefly
Baseball: Shohei Ohtani’s two-way All-Star season with the Angels was so unprecedented that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred presented Ohtani with the Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award before Game 1 of the World Series.
Basketball: LeBron James did not play in the Lakers game against the Spurs due to a sore right ankle. ... The Dream announced the hiring of Dan Padover as general manager and executive vice president of basketball operations, with former interim head coach Darius Taylor taking over as assistant GM. ... Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers was a unanimous choice as a preseason Associated Press All-America. She was joined by fellow sophomore Caitlin Clark of Iowa, junior Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, and seniors NaLyssa Smith of Baylor and Rhyne Howard of Kentucky.
College: The Atlantic Coast Conference says it is now looking at options for relocating its headquarters outside Greensboro.
Soccer: The U.S. women sent Carli Lloyd into retirement with a 6-0 rout of South Korea. ... The owners of Kansas City’s professional women’s soccer team announced they plan to build a $70 million stadium for the team.
Court: Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung was charged in Massachusetts with assault and battery on a family or household member.
Tennis: American players Taylor Fritz, Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul all won their matches at the St. Petersburg Open. ... Stefanos Tsitsipas saved three set points before beating Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (6), 6-4 to join Olympic champion Alexander Zverev in the second round of the Erste Bank Open. ... Emma Raducanu rallied to beat Polona Hercog 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 at the Transylvania Open for her first win since claiming the U.S. Open title.
Obituary: Mike Lucci, a Pro Bowl linebacker who played nine seasons with the Detroit Lions, died Tuesday at age 81.
