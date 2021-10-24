Motor sports
Larson wins on anniversary of Hendrick crash
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kyle Larson drove to yet another victory, his ninth of the year and most meaningful to date in his new job with Hendrick Motorsports.
Larson drove the No. 5 Chevrolet to victory lane at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, the 17th anniversary of a Hendrick plane crash that killed all 10 people aboard. The plane was traveling to a race in Virginia and among those killed was Rick Hendrick’s only son.
Ricky Hendrick used the No. 5 during his driving career and the 24-year-old was the heir apparent of NASCAR’s winningest team at the time of his death. Larson’s car is stylized to resemble Ricky Hendrick’s scheme, and hours before Sunday’s race, team owner Hendrick texted Larson to stress what a win would mean to him on this date.
“I didn’t ever get to meet Ricky or the other men and women who lost their lives that day,” Larson said. “But I felt the importance of this race. So crazy how it all worked out for me to win. So again, thank you to Rick Hendrick, I know this means a lot to you and I’m glad I could get it done.”
When Rick Hendrick texted Larson earlier Sunday, he told his new driver that all four of the Hendrick crews would turn their hats backwards on the fifth lap in honor of how Ricky Hendrick wore his caps. He urged Larson to be the leader on the fifth lap and Larson was determined to deliver.
The victory was Larson’s third consecutive and fourth win over the last six playoff races. Larson has now won three-straight races twice this season and is the first driver to do that since the late Dale Earnhardt in 1987.
Larson is locked into the Nov. 7 championship finale, and the remaining three spots in the winner-take-all title race will be settled next Sunday at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia — where the Hendrick flight was headed on that 2004 race morning.
Verstappen wins, extends points lead: Max Verstappen held off Formula One title rival Lewis Hamilton over the final thrilling laps of the U.S. Grand Prix to win his eighth race of the season and double his lead in the championship standings.
Verstappen, who entered the Circuit of the Americas with a six-point lead over Hamilton in the standings, now leads the seven-time champion by 12 points with five races remaining.
Football
Alabama jumps Oklahoma in poll
The Georgia Bulldogs (63 first-place votes) are a unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week in the latest AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, and Cincinnati remains second.
The No. 3 Crimson Tide jumped past Oklahoma. No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Michigan both held their spots. Oregon moved up three spots to No. 7. No. 8 Michigan State, No. 9 Iowa and No. 10 Mississippi round out the top 10.
Ivy league say officiating mistake cost Harvard OT victory: Officials were wrong to wipe out what would have been a game-winning 2-point play in overtime by Harvard after a replay review awarded Princeton a timeout, the Ivy League said. Princeton won 18-16 in five overtime periods.
Three companies split $1.55 million in NFL Helmet Challenge: For what appears to be a huge leap forward in innovation for helmet safety, the NFL has awarded a total of $1.55 million split among three companies in its Helmet Challenge.
The challenge, launched in 2019, aimed to dramatically accelerate the timeline for the development of a football helmet better than anything currently being worn by NFL players.
Receiving the grant awards are Kollide of Montreal ($550,000); Xenith of Detroit ($496,500); and Impressio of Denver ($454,000).
Briefly
Baseball: Framber Valdez will start for the Astros in Game 1 of the World Series against left-hander Charlie Morton and the Braves.
Hockey: Chicago defenseman Riley Stillman and forward Jujhar Khaira joined Patrick Kane in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. ... Ottawa acquired center Dylan Gambrell from San Jose for a 2022 seventh-round pick. ... The driver of a car died in a collision with a bus transporting the Miramichi Timberwolves Junior A hockey team on a New Brunswick road.
Golf: Bernhard Langer, 64, became the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history when he beat Doug Barron in a playoff at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. ... Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama closed with a 5-under 65 for a five-stroke victory in the Zozo Championship. ... Jin Young Ko closed with an 8-under 64 and birdied the first playoff hole to beat Hee Jeong Lim and win the BMW Ladies Championship. ... Jeff Winther closed with an even-par 70 for a one-shot victory in the Mallorca Golf Open.
Tennis: Jannik Sinner won his fourth tour-level title of the year and stayed in contention for the ATP Finals with a convincing 6-2, 6-2 victory over Diego Schwartzman at the European Open. ... Anett Kontaveit twice came back from the brink of defeat to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 and win the Kremlin Cup.
Gymnastics: China’s Hu Xuwei upstaged Tokyo Olympic champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan to win the horizontal bar gold medal on the final day of the 50th artistic gymnastics world championships.
Figure skating: Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won the final Skate America of their careers. The U.S. ice dancers maintained their lead from the rhythm dance and won the first Grand Prix of the season with 209.54 points.
Skiing: After recovering from a fractured neck, Ryan Cochran-Siegle made his return to World Cup skiing after 275 days though he missed qualification for the second leg of the season-opening giant slalom by one hundredth of a second. ... Marco Odermatt edged surprise first-run leader Roland Leitinger by .07 of a second to win the men’s giant slalom.
