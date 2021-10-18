Football
Scans on Taylor’s neck come back clear
RENTON — The Seattle Seahawks say tests on linebacker Darrell Taylor’s neck have come back clear and are not ruling him out of playing next Monday against the New Orleans Saints.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Monday that both a CT scan and an MRI have shown that Taylor does not have an injury to his neck and may have suffered more of a shoulder injury in Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh.
“He got jammed pretty good. We’ll have to wait and see what it’s like, but it may be a little bit more in his shoulder even as we figure it out,” Carroll said.
Taylor was taken off the field on a backboard during a lengthy fourth-quarter delay as a precaution after his neck was compressed in a collision. Carroll said Taylor was upset at having to be immobilized and wanted to jump up and walk off the field on his own.
Titans hang on to beat Bills: Derrick Henry scored his third touchdown with 3:05 left, and the Tennessee Titans stopped Josh Allen on a fourth-down quarterback sneak in the final seconds to beat Buffalo 34-31 on Monday night, snapping the Bills’ four-game winning streak.
The AFC East-leading Bills drove to the Titans 3 on their final possession and could have sent the game to overtime with a field goal, but instead went for the win — and didn’t execute.
Titans’ Lewan carted off field: Tennessee left tackle Taylor Lewan was carted off the field strapped to a backboard after taking a hit to his head and neck area against Buffalo. Lewan was being evaluated for a concussion and had movement in all of his extremities.
Newton says he’s vaccinated: Cam Newton says he has been vaccinated against contracting COVID-19 and is ready to return to the NFL. The quarterback published a video on his YouTube channel saying it’s time to get back into pro football.
Hunt out weeks with calf injury: Browns running back Kareem Hunt is expected to miss at least one month because of a significant calf injury. The team is also awaiting further tests on quarterback Baker Mayfield’s injured left shoulder.
Vikings CB Peterson injures hamstring: Minnesota cornerback Patrick Peterson was placed on injured reserveafter hurting his hamstring against Carolina and must miss a minimum of three games.
Ridley back with Falcons: Atlanta placed right tackle Kaleb McGary on the COVID-19 reserve list while top receiver Calvin Ridley returned to practice after skipping the team’s last game for personal reasons.
SEC fines Tennessee $250,000: The SEC fined Tennessee $250,000 for fans stopping the Volunteers’ game with Mississippi for about 20 minutes throwing water bottles, beer cans, pizza boxes, hot dogs, a plastic mustard bottle and at least one golf ball onto the field.
Arizona QB out for season: Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said that quarterback Gunner Cruz is done for the year after suffering a thumb injury. The sophomore is expected to have surgery and will have about a six-month rehabilitation.
school investigating reports of slurs during game: A Roman Catholic high school in Massachusetts has suspended football activities pending an investigation into reports that at least one of its players directed racial slurs at opposing players during a game last weekend.
Players for Boston-based Cathedral High School told their coaches that one or more players for St. John Paul II School were using the epithets during Saturday’s game.
Court
LA County wants psychiatric exams
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County is seeking to compel psychiatric evaluations for Kobe Bryant’s widow and others to determine if they truly suffered emotional distress after first responders took and shared graphic photos from the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, his teenage daughter and seven others, court documents say.
Vanessa Bryant, whose federal lawsuit against the county alleges invasion of privacy, has claimed in court papers that she has experienced “severe emotional distress” that has compounded the trauma of losing her husband and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
Briefly
Baseball: San Francisco plans to exercise Buster Posey’s $22 million club option for the 2022 season as long as the veteran catcher wants to keep playing after a stellar year.
Basketball: Danielle Scott, the daughter of college basketball officials, was promoted to the full-time NBA staff referee roster. ... Memphis signed Jaren Jackson Jr. to a 4-year, $105 million extension. ... Bucks guard Grayson Allen signed a multiyear contract extension. ... Atlanta agreed to a four-year, $65 million contract extension with guard Kevin Huerter.
Soccer: UEFA ordered England to play one men’s national team game in an empty stadium as punishment for chaotic disorder around Wembley Stadium at the European Championship final. ... The NWSL named Marla Messing as its interim chief executive officer as the league contends with the fallout from allegations of player abuse and harassment.
Hockey: The NHL has suspended San Jose forward Evander Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. ... Tampa Bay star Nikita Kucherov will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. ... Columbus forward Max Domi will miss two to four weeks with a rib fracture.
Horse racing: Bob Baffert can enter horses in the Breeders’ Cup next month at Del Mar, but the trainer has to meet certain conditions, including stricter out-of-competition testing of his horses and greater security at his barn.
Television: ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer, with tests showing he has lymphoma.
