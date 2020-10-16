Coronavirus
Patriots have another positive test
From New England to Atlanta to Indianapolis, the focus was not on football on Friday. It was on, not surprisingly, coronavirus tests.
The Patriots canceled practice after a member of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.
With the Colts, there were four positive tests that, when retested, came up negative. The Falcons returned to their facility one day after abandoning it when they had a second positive.
New England (2-2) already twice had the original Week 5 matchup against Denver postponed following four positive coronavirus tests by players, including quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The game is scheduled for Sunday in Foxborough, Mass., but now could be in jeopardy.
Arizona to allow fans for Seahawks game: The Arizona Department of Health Services is permitting the NFL’s Cardinals to host a crowd of up to 1,200 people for the team’s next home game against the Seahawks on Oct. 25. The Cardinals had approximately 750 people in the stands for their game against the Lions on Sept. 27.
Maryland to allow fans at NFL stadiums: Maryland will allow up to 10% capacity at the two stadiums in the state that are home to NFL teams, Gov. Larry Hogan said, meaning several thousand fans could attend games.
The announcement affects M&T Bank Stadium, where the Ravens play, and FedEx Field, where the Washington Football Team plays.
SEC postpones third game this week: The SEC postponed next week’s game between Missouri and No. 10 Florida, the third league contest moved this week because of COVID-19 outbreaks.
The Gators had at least 21 players and coaches test positive for the coronavirus and dozens more quarantined.
Because of the SEC’s safety protocols, Florida likely would not have gotten everyone back in time to practice and prepare for Mizzou. So the Gators will get consecutive weeks off before hosting Missouri on Oct. 31.
Missouri had been scheduled to host Kentucky that day, but they will now play next Saturday, Oct. 24. Kentucky was scheduled to play at Georgia that day, but it moves to Halloween.
Saban tests negative in follow-up: Alabama coach Nick Saban has tested negative in a follow-up test for COVID-19, leaving open the possibility of a return to the sideline for the Georgia game. If he tests negative again, Saban would be allowed on the sidelines Saturday.
Kansas coach cleared, to skip West Virginia game: Kansas coach Les Miles was cleared to return to the Jayhawks after his positive test for COVID-19, but out of caution is skipping the team’s trip to West Virginia for Saturday’s game.
MLB announces no new positive tests: Major League Baseball once again released positive news, and negative test results, in an encouraging update as the sport gears up for the World Series.
There were zero new positive COVID-19 test results as of Thursday, which marked the 47th consecutive day — and 55th of the past 56 days — that players all tested negative for the virus.
Houston Open to allow limited spectators: The Houston Open will allow limited spectators next month at Memorial Park, the first domestic PGA Tour event to have fans since March 13.
ISU cancels Four Continents event: The Four Continents Championships in figure skating scheduled for February in Australia has been canceled by the International Skating Union. The 2023 Four Continents will be staged in Sydney instead.
Briefly
Baseball: A federal grand jury indicted Eric Prescott Kay, a former Angels employee, on drug charges for allegedly providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs with the drugs that caused his overdose death.
Motor sports: Bret Holmes finished second in the ARCA Series finale at Kansas Speedway to win the series championship.
Golf: Xander Schauffele shot an 8-under 64 for a three-shot lead at the CJ Cup. ... Matt Wallace carded a 5-under 67 to join Adrian Otaegui in the Scottish Championship lead. ... The first round of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic was postponed because of rain.