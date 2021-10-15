Basketball
Stewart, Loyd named All-WNBA first team
Storm forward Breanna Stewart and guard Jewell Loyd were among the players chosen to the 2021 All-WNBA first team, announced by the league Friday.
They were joined on the first team by Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, the only unanimous selection and 2021 WNBA MVP, and Phoenix Mercury teammates Skylar Diggins-Smith and Brittney Griner.
The All-WNBA second team is comprised of Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson, Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles, Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale, Washington Mystics forward Tina Charles and Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot.
It’s the fourth All-WNBA honor for Stewart, a fifth-year veteran who averaged 20.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 blocks this season.
Three-time WNBA All-Star Loyd earned All-WNBA first-team honors for the first time in her seven-year career. She was voted All-WNBA second team in 2016.
This season, Loyd averaged 17.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals — all career highs. She finished the regular season scoring 37 points in the finale, which was the most this year in the WNBA. Her 22 first-quarter points tied the league’s record for most points in a quarter.
Stewart received 28 first-team votes and 19 second-team votes from a national panel of 49 sportswriters and broadcasters in balloting at the end of the regular season. Loyd picked up 21 first-team votes and 15 second-team votes.
Chicago routs Phoenix, takes series lead: Kahleah Copper scored 20 of her 22 points in the first half and Chicago used a dominant defensive effort to reach a record rout of the Phoenix Mercury 86-50, moving the Sky one victory away from the franchise’s first WNBA title.
Chicago will look to close out the best of five series on Sunday.
The Sky dominated on both ends, holding Brittney Griner to just four first half points on 1 of 8 shooting and also took Diana Taurasi out of the game, holding to her five points on 1 of 10 shooting. Griner finished with 16 points.
Bucks sign GM Horst to extension: Bucks general manager Jon Horst has signed a multi-year contract extension after helping Milwaukee win its first NBA title in a half-century. The move comes less than two months after the Bucks signed coach Mike Budenholzer to an extension.
South Carolina awards Staley new contract: Dawn Staley and South Carolina announced a new, seven-year contract that will pay her $2.9 million this season and grow to $3.5 million in the final season. She also believes the $22.4 million deal should make an impact on her sport and in the equality of what men and women’s coaches and athletes receive from their schools.
Olympics
Gymnasts ask Congress to dissolve USOC
WASHINGTON — Four world-class gymnasts are asking Congress to dissolve the the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee over the organization’s mishandling of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.
In a letter to two U.S. senators, Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney and NCAA gymnast Maggie Nichols said they are making the request after “years of patience, deliberation and unrequited commitment to learn from our suffering and make amateur sports safe for future generations.”
“We believe the board’s past actions demonstrate an unwillingness to confront the endemic problems with abuse that athletes like us have faced and a continued refusal to pursue true and necessary reform of the broken Olympic system,” they wrote.
The gymnasts said high-ranking USOC officials who presided over the organization while Nassar was abusing young athletes remain in positions of influence at the committee and its foundation.
Briefly
Baseball: The Cubs hired Carter Hawkins, who spent 14 season with Cleveland, as general manager. ... Lance McCullers Jr. was left off Houston’s roster for the AL Championship Series because of a strained muscle in his arm.
Hockey: Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy signed an eight-year, $76 million contract extension. ... The NHL suspended Detroit captain Dylan Larkin for a game for roughing Tampa Bay forward Mathieu Joseph.
Motor sports: Next year’s Formula One season will feature 23 races and open in Bahrain rather than its traditional start in Australia, with Singapore and Canada returning after two straight cancellations amid the coronavirus pandemic. ... Liberty University has reached a five-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports to continue as a primary sponsor for William Byron. ... Brittany Force made the quickest run in Bristol Dragway history, powering to the provisional No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals. Tim Wilkerson topped the Funny Car field and Matt Smith was the fastest in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Golf: One day after matching his career low with a 62, Keith Mitchell followed that with an 8-under 64 to build a five-shot shot lead at the CJ Cup at Summit. ... Scott Parel shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take the lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ SAS Championship. ... Top-ranked Jon Rahm shot 3-over 74 to miss the cut at the Andalucia Master and finish 14 strokes off the lead of Romain Langasque.
Tennis: Taylor Fritz beat No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) and 29th-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili outlasted No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open.
Court: Ibrahim Rotich, the husband of Olympic runner Agnes Tirop, has been arrested and will be charged with her murder after Kenyan police launched a nationwide manhunt and found him in the coastal city of Mombasa trying to flee the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.