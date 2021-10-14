Football
Brady, Fournette lead Buccaneers to win
PHILADELPHIA — Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes, Leonard Fournette ran for two scores and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 on Thursday night.
The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers (5-1) lost another cornerback when three-time All-Pro Richard Sherman left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury but their depleted defense held on after Jalen Hurts rallied the Eagles from a 28-7 deficit.
Washington announces Taylor jersey retirement: The Washington Football Team announced it is retiring late safety Sean Taylor’s number this weekend, last-minute timing that sparked criticism while the organization is dealing with multiple off-field scandals.
Jackson misses practice: Lamar Jackson missed practice for the Ravens because of an illness.
Bears place Williams on COVID-19 list: Chicago placed running back Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, putting his status for their game against Green Bay in question.
McCaffrey doesn’t practice because of hamstring: Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey did not practice, a sign that he could miss his third straight game while trying to rehab from a hamstring injury.
Baseball
Cardinals fire manager Mike Shildt
The Cardinals fired former National League manager of the year Mike Shildt over organizational differences, just one week after St. Louis lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a walk-off homer in the wild-card game.
Cardinals president John Mozeliak said the firing was “something that popped up recently,” but he refused to expand on what he called “philosophical differences” between Shildt, the coaching staff and the front office.
“All I can say is where we felt the team was going, we were struggling to get on the same page,” Mozeliak said. “With him having one year remaining on his contract, we could have gone into 2022 having that over him and we just decided that internally it would be best to separate now and take a fresh look as we head into a new season.”
Braves plan to be without Soler for NLCS: The Atlanta Braves are preparing to play without outfielder Jorge Soler in the NL Championship Series as they await his clearance following his positive COVID-19 test.
Braves manager Brian Snitker would like to have Soler’s power bat on his roster for the Championship Series. Soler hit a combined .223 with 27 homers and 70 RBI with Kansas City and Atlanta during the regular season.
Soler has been vaccinated but may not be cleared to return until after the series.
Briefly
Basketball: Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is now expected to miss at least the first week of the regular season because his recovery from surgery to repair a right foot fracture is taking longer than anticipated. ... The NCAA women’s basketball tournament is close to expanding its field to 68 teams — equaling the men’s bracket. Both the Division I women’s basketball committee and the oversight committee unanimously voted to approve a proposal to add four teams to the NCAA Tournament, starting this season.
Soccer: The National Women’s Soccer League is moving its championship game from Portland, Ore., to Louisville, Ky., at the request of players. The Nov. 20 title match was originally scheduled to kick off at 9 a.m. local time at Providence Park to fit the CBS broadcast window. But players objected to the early morning start. ... Female soccer players were evacuated from Afghanistan on a flight to Doha, the Qatari government said. “Around 100 footballers & their families including female players are on board,” tweeted Lolwah Al Khater, Qatar’s assistant foreign minister.
Hockey: Brady Tkachuk and Ottawa agreed to a seven-year, $57.5 million contract. ... Colorado forward Gabriel Landeskog was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL for boarding Chicago forward Kirby Dach.
Motor sports: Tony Stewart, who fell in love with NHRA while tagging along with fiancée Leah Pruett at her races the past two seasons, will be an official part of the sport in 2022. The NASCAR Hall of Fame driver will add two full-time NHRA entries to Tony Stewart Racing next season — a Top Fuel entry for Pruett and a Funny Car for Matt Hagan.
Court: Former Kansas football coach David Beaty is no longer part of an NCAA infractions case against the school, according to the independent agency investigating the case.
Golf: Robert Streb went from making putts to wondering if he would ever miss in the CJ Cup after shooting an 11-under 61 for a one-shot lead. ... Julien Guerrier was the leader at the Andalucía Masters after shooting 4-under 67.
Tennis: Cameron Norrie routed 11th-seeded Diego Schwartzman 6-0, 6-2 and 23rd-seeded Grigor Dimitrov beat No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open. ... U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez will not be part of Canada’s team for the Billie Jean King Cup finals. ... Grand Slam title winners Ana Ivanovic, Flavia Pennetta, Carlos Moya and Cara Black are the new nominees on the International Tennis Hall of Fame ballot for the Class of 2022, joining holdovers Lisa Raymond and Juan Carlos Ferrero.
Cycling: Next year’s Tour de France will see the return of the Paris-Roubaix cobblestones and take the peloton to the summit of the famed Alpe d’Huez mountain.
Awards: Olympians Allyson Felix and Jordan Larson were honored as Sportswomen of the Year by the Women’s Sports Foundation. Naomi Osaka earned the Wilma Rudolph Courage Award for bringing awareness to social justice and mental health issues.
Olympics: IOC Vice President John Coates says challenging China on its human rights record as Beijing prepares to host the 2022 Winter Games is “not in our remit.”
