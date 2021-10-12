Football
Fallout continues from Gruden resignation
The NFL is not planning to make public any of the hundreds of thousands of emails it obtained as part of an investigation of the Washington Football Team, some of which led to the resignation of Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden.
“Based on the material that we have reviewed, we haven’t identified anything that needed to be reported to club or league leadership,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told The Associated Press on Tuesday. “We have released no emails during this process.”
The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported that, from 2011-18 while he was an ESPN analyst between coaching jobs, Gruden used racist, misogynistic and homophobic language directed at union chief DeMaurice Smith, Commissioner Roger Goodell and others in around the NFL in written exchanges with former Washington executive Bruce Allen.
The emails were gathered as part of an investigation of the Washington Football Team after former employees made allegations about sexual harassment and other workplace misconduct. The club, which is valued in the billions, was fined $10 million by the NFL and owner Dan Snyder stepped away from day-to-day operations for a period of months, but there was no written report of lawyer Beth Wilkinson’s inquiry.
Lawyers representing 40 former employees of the team on Tuesday urged the NFL to immediately release the full findings of the investigation. They called it “outrageous” that only Gruden has been “held accountable” after the 10-month probe.
The fallout continued Tuesday, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team he led to a Super Bowl title nearly two decades ago, removed him from the Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL picks three German cities to bid for game: The NFL selected the cities Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Munich to enter a final bidding stage to host a regular-season game in Germany.
Next season is the target for Germany to host its first game, though it could also debut in 2023 because of potential scheduling conflicts with soccer’s World Cup, which begins next November in Qatar.
Brady plans to play with injured hand: Tom Brady says his heavily wrapped throwing hand is sore but he expects to play when the Buccaneers visit the Eagles on Thursday night.
Browns place Hubbard, others on IR: Cleveland placed versatile offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, safety M.J. Stewart and fullback Andy Janovich on injured reserve.
Stewart and Janovich sustained hamstring injuries while Hubbard recently underwent season-ending surgery on his triceps.
Shoulder injury ends Smith-Schuster’s season: Steelers gead coach Mike Tomlin said wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is facing surgery on Wednesday and a trip to injured reserve after severely injuring his right shoulder.
Cardinals LB Jones tests positive: Arizona linebacker Chandler Jones was put on NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 listbecause of a positive test.
Lions C Ragnow has season-ending toe injury: Detroit standout center Frank Ragnow has a season-ending toe injury that requires surgery.
Titans punter Kern on COVID-19 list: Tennessee placed three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Briefly
Baseball: Atlanta catcher Stephen Vogt underwent season-ending sports hernia surgery last week before he was designated for assignment. ... Braves right fielder Jorge Soler was pulled from the lineup after testing positive for COVID-19.
Basketball: The Nets announced that Kyrie Irving would not play or practice with them until he could be a full participant. ... Memphis guard Dillon Brooks will miss the start of the season to ensure he fully recovers from a broken left hand. ... Boston center Al Horford tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation. ... The Atlanta Dream hired longtime WNBA player Tanisha Wright as its new head coach. ... Athletes Unlimited is starting a new basketball league that will debut in January. The basketball league will feature 44 players. The season will be played in the same city running from Jan. 29 through Feb. 28.
Soccer: UEFA invited bidders to host a 24-team European Championship in 2028, though did not rule out changing the dates and format of the tournament. The European soccer body has been looking at whether to expant the tournament to include 32 member nations.
Hockey: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league has only four unvaccinated players as it opens up the 2021-22 season. ... Colorado star Nathan McKinnon will miss the season opener against Chicago on Wednesday after testing positive for a breakthrough infection of COVID-19. ... Alex Ovechkin is questionable to play in the Capitals season opener against the Rangers. ... Montreal signed center Nick Suzuki to an eight-year, $63 million contract extension.
Courts: A federal judge has denied a request by Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins for an injunction that would have halted his five-game suspension with one game remaining. ... Former Yankees star Joe Pepitone has dropped his lawsuit against the Baseball Hall of Fame that sought the return of a Louisville Slugger bat that Mickey Mantle used to hit his 500th career home run. ... Federal prosecutors have promised to drop their case against William Ferguson, a former Wake Forest coach charged in the college admissions bribery scandal, if he pays a $50,000 fine and follows certain conditions.
Tennis: Upsets dominated the fourth round at the BNP Paribas Open, with three top-five seeds, No. 2 Iga Swiatek, No. 5 Elina Svitolina and men’s No. 5 Matteo Berretini, getting dismissed in straight sets.
