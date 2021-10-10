Soccer
Panama wins as Berhalter shuffles lineup
PANAMA CITY, Panama — Anibal Godoy scored in the 54th minute and Panama upended the United States 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier Sunday when American coach Gregg Berhalter started a largely second-string lineup in the middle of another hectic stretch of three matches in seven days.
Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie were out with injuries, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson were on the bench, and Antonee Robinson didn’t travel because of British COVID-19 restrictions that would have required a quarantine on his return to England.
With the U.S. lineup far from its best, the Americans looked both nervous and overamped for stretches of the first half.
Adams entered at the start of the second half and gave away a corner kick that led to the goal on a ball he may have been able to clear. Éric Davis’ corner was headed by the 31-year-old Godoy past goalkeeper Matt Turner and inside the far post, causing a crowd about three-quarters full to shake Estadio Rommel Fernández.
Aaronson gave the U.S. more energy and pace, and Ricardo Pepi, DeAndre Yedlin and Christian Roldan entered in the 67th. During the final hectic minutes, the game was interrupted twice when fans ran onto the field, and a ball was thrown from the stands.
Neymar says Qatar World Cup may be his last: Brazil star Neymar says next year’s World Cup in Qatar could be the last of his career.
The comments by the 29-year-old striker were made in the documentary “Neymar & The Line Of Kings,” produced by DAZN. An excerpt was published on the channel’s Twitter feed.
France wins Nations League: Kylian Mbappé scored late as world champion France came from behind to win the Nations League with a 2-1 victory over Spain in the final.
Football
Burrow taken to hospital; Jones injured
Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals was taken to a hospital as a precaution after suffering a bruised throat, and Daniel Jones of the New York Giants was carted off the field with a concussion.
The Bengals said Burrow, the first pick overall in the 2020 draft, was having trouble speaking after a 25-22 overtime loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Jones, the sixth pick overall by the Giants in the 2019 draft, was ruled out against the Dallas Cowboys after sustaining a concussion in the first half. He looked woozy and was taken off on a cart following a hit near the goal line as he was trying to score on a bootleg.
The Giants also lost running back Saquon Barkley, ruled out after an ankle injury in the first quarter. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay and cornerback Rodarius Williams also left with knee injuries.
Fritz Pollard Alliance responds to Gruden’s comment: The leader of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, a watchdog group that champions diversity in the NFL, says Jon Gruden’s 2011 remark about players’ union leader DeMaurice Smith is indicative of the racism at many levels of professional sports.
Rod Graves, the Alliance’s executive director, also hinted at seeking discipline for Gruden.
A Wall Street Journal story noted that Gruden, then working for ESPN and now coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, referred in a racist way to Smith’s facial features in an email.
Georgia is No. 1 in poll: Georgia was the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll by a unanimous vote, taking the top spot during the regular season for the first time since November 1982.
Iowa is No. 2, up one spot. No. 3 Cincinnati has its best ranking ever. No. 4 Oklahoma moved up two spots and Alabama dropped to No. 5.
Wisconsin dismisses Berger from team: Wisconsin dismissed running back Jalen Berger from its football program one year after he led the team in rushing. Badgers coach Paul Chryst announced the move in a statement without specifying a reason for the dismissal.
Briefly
Hockey: The Rangers and top center Mika Zibanejad agreed to an eight-year contract worth $68 million. ... Vancouver traded defenseman Olli Juolevi to Florida for forward Juho Lammikko and defenseman Noah Juulsen.
Motor sports: Kyle Larson rallied from early electrical issues to win for the seventh time this season and storm into the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs. ... Valtteri Bottas enjoyed his first win of the season at the Turkish Grand Prix and Max Verstappen retook the points lead for the overall championship. ... Greg Anderson broke the Pro Stock victory record with his 98th win in the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex. Justin Ashley won in Top Fuel, Ron Capps in Funny Car and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Golf: Sungjae Im had seven birdies in eight holes around the turn for a 9-under 62 and a four-shot victory in the Shriners Children’s Open. ... Phil Mickelson won for the third time in four career PGA Tour Champions starts, closing with a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends. ... Jin Young Ko finished off a wire-to-wire victory in the Cognizant Founders Cup with her 14th consecutive round in the 60s that matched a 16-year record held by Annika Sorenstam. ... Rafa Cabrera Bello birdied the first playoff hole to beat Adri Arnaus and win the Spanish Open.
Court: A Michigan State University football player filed a lawsuit alleging the school was wrong to suspend him from the team indefinitely while investigating sexual assault allegations against him from January. The federal lawsuit identifies the sophomore only as John Doe.
Marathon: Seifu Tura Abdiwak of Ethiopia and Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya won in the return of the Chicago Marathon.
Sailing: Tom Slingsby and Team Australia won the Spain Sail Grand Prix by sailing to an easy win in the podium race after Sir Ben Ainslie’s British team capsized just after the start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.