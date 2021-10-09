Football
49ers place Kittle on IR with calf injury
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers placed star tight end George Kittle on injured reserve Saturday with a calf injury that has been bothering him for weeks.
Kittle played through the injury last week but was unable to practice at all this week. The Niners decided to shut him down for at least the next three games in hopes he can be completely healed for the second half of the season.
Kittle will be eligible to return on Nov. 7 when the Niners host Arizona.
This is the third straight year Kittle has missed time with injuries. He missed two games in 2019 with a knee injury and eight games last season with injuries to his knee and foot.
Bills sign Johnson to extension: Buffalo signed cornerback Taron Johnson to a three-year contract extension that runs through 2024. The deal is worth $24 million, including about $14 million guaranteed for the fourth-round pick out of Weber State in 2018.
Raiders lose three players to injury: Las Vegas placed two cornerbacks on injured reserve with starter Trayvon Mullen and backup Damon Arnette both shut down for at least three weeks. The Raiders also placed backup tight end Derek Carrier on injured reserve.
Bears place Montgomery on IR: Chicago placed running back David Montgomery on injured reserve because of a sprained knee and activated linebacker Danny Trevathan.
Browns starting LT Wills out for Sunday: Browns starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. will not play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a nagging ankle injury he suffered in the season opener at Kansas City.
Packers place Alexander on IR: Green Bay placed Jaire Alexander on injured reserve with an injured shoulder, sidelining the cornerback for at least the next three games.
Motor sports
Allmendinger remains perfect on The Roval
CONCORD, N.C. — AJ Allmendinger charged into the second round of the Xfinity Series playoffs with an overtime victory Saturday in the elimination race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Allmendinger remained a perfect 3-0 on the hybrid road course/oval added to the NASCAR schedule in 2018. He wasn’t in the inaugural race, won by Chase Briscoe.
Allmendinger took the lead for the first time with 20 laps remaining and had the win in sight when Tommy Joe Martins brought out the caution with four laps remaining. It pushed the race into overtime for a two-lap sprint to the finish and Allmendinger got the jump on the restart and cruised to a 3.192-second victory over reigning Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric.
Allmendinger, the regular-season Xfinity Series champion, collected the checkered flag and gave it to a young fan in the Charlotte grandstands wearing an Allmendinger shirt. It was Allmendinger’s fifth win of the season, tying his career high set in 2006 when Allmendinger raced in Champ Car.
Hamilton mitigates grid penalty with strong qualifying run: Lewis Hamilton mitigated the damage from his 10-place grid penalty at the Turkish Grand Prix by posting the fastest time in qualifying. It should have given the world champion his record-extending 102nd Formula One pole, but it didn’t count in the record books.
Instead, Hamilton will start 11th on Sunday as penalty for changing the internal combustion engine on his Mercedes, and teammate Valtteri Bottas assumed the pole. Max Verstappen, locked in one of the tightest championship fights Hamilton has faced, will start second alongside Bottas.
Hamilton knew he would lose 10 spots on the starting grid, which made qualifying critical. The penalty puts Verstappen in strong position to close the two-point gap on Hamilton in the standings as the championship fight goes down to the wire.
Hight tops Funny Car qualifying: Robert Hight held onto the top spot in Funny Car qualifying at Texas Motorplex in the Texas NHRA FallNationals.
Hight raced to his first No. 1 qualifier of the season and 70th overall with a 3.878-second run at 331.94 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro.
Brittany Force took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson was the fastest in Pro Stock and Steve Johnson topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field.
Briefly
Baseball: The Pittsburgh Pirates dismissed third base coach and former Seattle Mariners player Joey Cora after five seasons at the post.
Basketball: Diana Taurasi made it back home in time to see her wife Penny Taylor give birth to a baby girl — the couple’s second child. Taurasi flew back to Phoenix from Las Vegas immediately after helping the Mercury beat the Aces in Game 5 of their semifinal series.
Golf: Adam Schenk shot a 5-under 66 for a one-shot lead over Matthew Wolff in the Shriners Children’s Open. ... Jin Young Ko closed with two pars for a 2-under 69, giving her a four-shot lead at the Founders Cup. ... Phil Mickelson shot a 5-under 67 for a two-shot lead in the Constellation Furyk & Friends Invitational. ... Jon Rahm started one shot off the lead, but a rough round left him six strokes behind leader Rafa Cabrera Bello at the Spanish Open.
Tennis: Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova won her second-round match in straight sets at the BNP Open at Indian Wells, while fifth-seeded Garbine Muguruza was beaten.
Doping: The World Anti-Doping Agency has revoked the Moscow laboratory’s license to test samples in a new twist in the long-running Russian doping saga. WADA’s executive committee voted on Friday to strip the Moscow facility of its approved status, citing “the laboratory personnel’s manipulation of data” which was extracted from the lab in 2019.
Sailing: Tom Slingsby skippered Team Australia to finishes of second, fourth and second to take the lead after the first day of the Spain Sail Grand Prix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.