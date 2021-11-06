Horse racing
Knicks Go wins Breeders’ Cup Classic
DEL MAR, Calif. — Knicks Go set the early pace and kicked away to a 23/4-length victory in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday at Del Mar.
Ridden by Joel Rosario, 5-year-old Knicks Go squared off against a trio of top 3-year-olds — controversial Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality and hometown hero Hot Rod Charlie.
Sent off at 3-1 odds, Knicks Go paid $8.40 to win for trainer Brad Cox. He also saddled 9-5 favorite Essential Quality, who finished third. Medina Spirit finished second for embattled trainer Bob Baffert.
Japan snapped an 0-for-13 skid in the Breeders’ Cup, with a stunning 45-1 upset in the $2 million Distaff and a victory in the $2 million Filly and Mare Turf.
Marche Lorraine edged Dunbar Road by a nose after a photo finish in the Distaff. The 5-year-old mare ran 11/8 miles in 1:47.67 and paid $101.80 to win under Irish jockey Oisín Murphy.
Yoshito Yahagi trained both of Japan’s champions. Loves Only You won the Filly & Mare Turf by a half-length under Yuga Kawada. She covered 13/8 miles in 2:13.87 and paid $10.60 to win.
Motor sports
Hemric claims first Xfinity championship
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Daniel Hemric trailed leader Austin Cindric throughout the late restarts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship before using his bumper to move Cindric up the track and win in overtime on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. It’s Hemric’s first title and the fourth for Joe Gibbs Racing.
Larson take championship pole: Kyle Larson went out 37th in the qualifying order and knocked Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott off the top spot to win the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series championship race.
Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet failed inspection twice, but he easily recovered and went 137.847 mph at Phoenix Raceway. Elliott was second.
Denny Hamlin was sixth and Martin Truex Jr. was 12th as Joe Gibbs Racing championship drivers.
Bottas tops qualifying: Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton gave Mercedes its first front row lockout of the season, with Bottas claiming pole over teammate Hamilton for the Mexican Grand Prix.
On a high-altitude track that is supposed to favor Red Bull and season championship leader Max Verstappen, Mercedes muscled its way to a surprise result that should give Hamilton a boost ahead of his title rival at the start of Sunday’s race.
Basketball
Blazers hire firm to look at workplace concerns
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers have hired an outside firm to investigate workplace environment concerns.
Reports of the investigation surfaced Friday night. Both The Athletic and Yahoo Sports reported the probe stemmed from allegations of workplace misconduct involving Neil Olshey, the president of basketball operations and general manager for the organization.
The Blazers released a statement confirming the investigation. But it did not name Olshey.
Seattle puts coach Hayford on leave: Seattle University placed basketball coach Jim Hayford on administrative leave.
Citing unidentified sources, Stadium reported a Seattle player alleged Hayford used a racial slur twice during a scrimmage Thursday. The report stated Hayford apologized Friday, but the majority of players were refusing to play for him.
Football
Browns, Beckham finalize terms for release
CINCINNATI — The Cleveland Browns and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signed the settlement for his release, clearing the way for him to potentially become a free agent.
Beckham, who was excused by the team this week for his conduct, will officially be waived Monday.
49ers activate Kittle, others: San Francisco activated tight end George Kittle, kicker Robbie Gould and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to play this week against Arizona.
Browns place Conklin on IR: Cleveland All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin will miss at least three games after being placed on injured reserve with a dislocated elbow.
Briefly
Baseball: The White Sox exercised their $16 million club option for reliever Craig Kimbrel.
Hockey: The reeling Chicago Blackhawks fired coach Jeremy Colliton.
Golf: Viktor Hovland shot a 9-under 62 and had a two-shot lead at the World Wide Technology Championship. ... Tim Petrovic shot an 11-under 61 for a share of the lead with Jim Furyk at the TimberTech Championship. ... Thomas Pieters and Matthieu Pavon share a four-shot lead at the Portugal Masters. ... Keita Nakajima lived up to his billing as the No. 1 amateur by outlasting Taichi Kho of Hong Kong to win Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.
Tennis: Novak Djokovic will end the year at No. 1 for a record seventh time after rallying to beat Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (5) in the Paris Masters semifinals. ... Russia won both singles matches to defeat Switzerland 2-0 in the final of the Billie Jean King Cup to claim the trophy for the fifth time.
Gymnastics: Morinari Watanabe was re-elected to a new three-year term as president of the International Gymnastics Federation.
Figure skating: World champion Anna Shcherbakova of Russia rallied to win gold at the ISU Grand Prix in Italy. An outstanding free skate from Yuma Kagiyama saw him climb from seventh to win the men’s event.
