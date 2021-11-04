Basketball
NBA: Firm will probe Suns after report
PHOENIX — The NBA has asked a law firm to investigate the Phoenix Suns after a published report on Thursday detailed allegations that owner Robert Sarver has a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents during his 17-year tenure in charge of the franchise.
ESPN said it talked to dozens of current and former team employees for the story, including some who detailed inappropriate behavior by Sarver. Most of the allegations are from anonymous sources but a few are on the record.
In ESPN’s report, Sarver denied or disputed most of the allegations through his legal team. The Suns also strongly denied the report in a lengthy statement released Thursday.
“I would entirely welcome an impartial NBA investigation which may prove our only outlet for clearing my name and the reputation of an organization of which I’m so very proud,” Sarver said.
Sarver will get his wish. The NBA released its own statement from executive vice president of communications Mike Bass saying the allegations were “extremely serious” and that the league has asked the Wachtell Lipton law firm to “commence a comprehensive investigation.”
Mitchell out with ankle sprain: Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell did not play against the Hawks because of a sprained right ankle.
Baseball
Posey ready to move on from baseball
SAN FRANCISCO — Buster Posey offered a heartfelt goodbye to baseball on Thursday following a decorated 12-year career with the San Francisco Giants during which he won three World Series championships and guided a long list of star pitchers, but also an equally impressive career off the field such as his tireless commitment to pediatric cancer and helping others.
Castellanos opts out of contract: Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos exercised the opt-out clause in his contract and is a free agent.
Football
CFP expansion talks to continue
DALLAS — The administrators in charge of the College Football Playoff plan to meet again on Dec. 1 to continue expansion talks, which need to reach a consensus by the end of the year if a new postseason format is to be implemented for the 2024 season.
“There is a consensus that expansion of CFP would be good for college football,” Executive Director Bill Hancock said Thursday after two days of meetings with the CFP management committee. “It’s just a matter of how.”
Tennessee probe done, won’t impose postseason ban: Tennessee will not self-impose a postseason bowl ban after wrapping up its investigation into the recruiting issues that led to the firing of coach Jeremy Pruitt and nine others in January.
Akron fires coach Arth: Akron fired coach Tom Arth, two days after the Zips fell to 2-7 to clinch another losing season. Arth was 3-24 at the school since taking over in 2019.
Georgia’s Anderson investigated for alleged rape, suspended: Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson’s senior season is on hold while he is being investigated by Athens police on a rape allegation. No charges have been filed, but Anderson has been suspended.
Murray misses practice: Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray didn’t practice for a second straight day because of an injured ankle.
Browns excuse Beckham from practice: Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice for the second straight day as the Browns figure out their next move with him.
Taylor to start for Texans: Tyrod Taylor will start for the Texans on Sunday after missing the past six games with a hamstring injury.
Briefly
College: The Western Athletic Conference has named Brian Thornton as its next commissioner.
Soccer: MLS has engaged Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP to conduct an independent review of the Vancouver Whitecaps’ handling of misconduct allegations brought by members of the organization’s women’s team against former coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby. ... The Houston Dynamo parted ways with coach Tab Ramos after finishing last in the Western Conference. ... Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen signed a contract extension tying him to the club until the 2025.
Hockey: The executive board of the NHL Players’ Association has voted to approve an independent investigation into the union’s handling of sexual assault allegations by Kyle Beach in 2010. ... Buffalo traded Jack Eichel to Vegas. ... Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan is unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19. ... The Coyotes claimed goalie Scott Wedgewood off waivers from the Devils.
Motor sports: IndyCar team owner Michael Andretti said that “control issues at the 11th hour” derailed his bid to buy the Alfa Romeo team from Sauber but he has not given up on his attempt to acquire a Formula One team.
Golf: Matthew Wolff ripped off a 10-under 61 to take a two-shot lead at the World Wide Technology Championship. ... Nino Bertasio shot a 10-under 61 to take a four-shot lead at the Portugal Masters. ... Oklahoma State sophomore Bo Jin shot a 7-under 64 for a one-shot lead at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.
Tennis: Chinese authorities have squelched virtually all online discussion of sexual assault accusations apparently made by Peng Shuai, a Chinese professional tennis star, against Zhang Gaoli, a former top government official. ... Daniil Medvedev rallied to beat American Sebastian Korda 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 and book a spot in the Paris Masters quarterfinals. ... Switzerland clinched the last spot in the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup with a 2-1 comeback victory over the Czech Republic.
