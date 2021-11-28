Baseball
Rangers agree with Semien, Gray, Calhoun
The Texas Rangers have reached an agreement on a seven-year contract with Gold Glove second baseman and potential shortstop Marcus Semien, according to a source familiar with the deal, and the team has also come to terms with right-handed starter Jon Gray and outfielder Kole Calhoun.
That person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the deal was not finalized. ESPN, which first reported the agreement, said it was worth $175 million.
Semien was a shortstop in his six seasons with Oakland from 2015-20 before starting 147 games at second base and playing all 162 games for Toronto this year. He signed an $18 million, one-year deal with the Blue Jays in free agency last offseason.
The 31-year-old Semien hit .265 and set career highs with his 45 homers, 102 RBI and 15 stolen bases in his only season in Toronto. He finished third in the AL MVP voting, like he did in 2019 when he played all 162 games for the Athletics and hit .285 with 33 homers and 92 RBI.
Gray agreed to a four-year deal with Texas worth $56 million. Calhoun’s one-year deal is reportedly worth $5.2 million and includes a team option for 2023.
Blue Jays to sign Gausman: The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with right-hander Kevin Gausman on a five-year, $110 million contract, pending a physical.
The 30-year-old Gausman was 14-6 with a 2.81 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 192 innings for San Francisco last season. He has a 64-72 record and 4.02 ERA in his career with Baltimore, Atlanta and San Francisco.
Twins, Buxton agree on extension: Minnesota and center fielder Byron Buxton agreed to a seven-year, $100 million contract.
Buxton posted an aerial picture of Target Field on his Instagram account with a heart emoji for a caption. The fleet-footed, big-swinging Buxton was only under team control for one more season, raising the possibility of a trade to stem the blow of losing him as a free agent.
Marlins reach deals with Alcantara, Garcia: The Miami Marlins are finalizing an extension with right-hander Sandy Alcantara and have reached an agreement with free agent outfielder Avisail Garcia, a person with knowledge of the situations said.
Alcantara’s deal, first reported by The Miami Herald, will be worth $56 million over five seasons. Garcia’s deal will pay $53 million over four seasons.
Soccer
Real Salt Lake beats Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Bobby Wood directed Justin Meram’s crossing pass low into the right corner in the 90th minute to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference semifinals.
Sporting K.C. opened the scoring on Johnny Russell’s penalty kick in the 24th minute. Russell converted after Aaron Herrera fouled Gadi Kinda in the penalty area.
Three of the four players involved in Real Salt Lake’s two goals were second-half substitutes. Meram and Anderson Julio came on in the 57th minute, and Wood took over for Rubio Rubin in the 72nd minute.
Union tops Nashville in shootout: Andre Blake made two spectacular saves, Nashville missed on two penalty kicks and the Philadelphia Union won a shootout to advance to MLS’s Eastern Conference final for the first time in franchise history.
On the first attempt of the shootout, Blake dove to his right to smother a shot from Hany Mukhtar. After Jack Elliott scored for the Union, Blake dove left to deny Anibal Godoy. Joe Willis gobbled up a shot from Sergio Santos to keep Nashville alive.
Alex Muyl shot wide for Nashville and 18-year-old Jack McGlynn stroked a left-footed shot past Willis to give the Union a 2-0 lead. It ended when Walker Zimmerman shot wide on Nashville’s fourth attempt.
Briefly
Basketball: Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is expected to miss at least two weeks after tests confirmed he sprained his right ankle. ... Orlando center-forward Wendell Carter Jr. and Miami center Dewayne Dedmon were fined by the NBA. Carter was fined $35,000 for “forcefully throwing” his protective glasses at a game official. Dedmon was docked $15,000 for kicking a seat cushion from the bench into the spectator stands. ... Goran Dragic has left the Raptors because of a personal matter.
Football: Brett Lauther made a 34-yard field goal in the second overtime to give the Saskatchewan Roughriders a 33-30 victory over the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League’s West semifinals. ... Brandon Banks and Don Jackson scored touchdowns and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats forced Trevor Harris into four turnovers to beat the Montreal Alouettes 23-12 in the CFL’s snowy East Division semifinal. ... The Dallas Cowboys are going virtual with meetings with COVID-19 infections on the rise again within the team. ... Former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Dan Hampton, who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002, was arrested in Indiana for allegedly driving a vehicle while drunk.
Hockey: The Sharks placed forward Evander Kane on waivers and plan to send him to the AHL if he isn’t claimed by another team. ... The Canadiens fired general manager Marc Bergevin and two other executives.
Tennis: The United States was eliminated from the Davis Cup Finals with a humbling defeat to Colombia.
Skiing: Mikaela Shiffrin marked the return of the women’s World Cup to North America by getting her 46th career win in slalom.
Obituary: Frank Williams, the founder and former team principal of Formula One’s Williams Racing, has died. He was 79.
