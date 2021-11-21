Soccer
Sounders defender Nouhou out for opener
TUKWILA — Seattle Sounders FC defender Nouhou will be out for the club’s MLS postseason opener Tuesday due to health and safety protocols. The term is a catchall for reasons such as needing to quarantine due to high-risk behavior related to COVID-19 to contracting the virus or other illnesses.
Nouhou was on international duty with his Cameroon national team for World Cup qualifying matches earlier this month. He appeared to suffer a shoulder injury in the second of two matches but texted Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer en route to returning to the club that he was fine.
The converted center back started the season strong in the new position and was voted to his first MLS All-Star game. But he suffered an adductor injury during a previous international call-up and hasn’t been as consistent along the back line for the Sounders.
No. 2 seed Seattle hosts No. 7 seed Real Salt Lake at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lumen Field for the playoff opener. The winner advances to play No. 3 seed Sporting Kansas City in a Western conference semifinal match on Nov. 28.
Portland tops Minnesota: Sebastian Blanco scored the go-ahead goal and added an insurance score and the Portland Timbers eliminated Minnesota United from the MLS playoffs with a 3-1 opening-round victory.
NYCFC shuts out Atlanta: Golden Boot winner Valentín Castellanos and Alexander Callens scored less than four minutes apart early in the second half and New York City FC beat Atlanta United 2-0 in the first round.
Solskjaer fired by Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s firing by Manchester United underscored the oddity of his appointment three years ago and flaws in the club’s determination to persevere so long with a manager whose credentials were constantly doubted as a vast investment in players made little significant impact on the pitch.
It was only Solskjaer’s legendary status that got him the job in the first place as Jose Mourinho’s successor and kept him in post for so long without winning a trophy.
Lyon-Marseille game abandoned: A French league game between Lyon and Marseille was abandoned after Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the head by a bottle of water thrown from the stands while he was taking a corner kick.
Football
Florida fires coach Dan Mullen
One bad season at Florida was one too many for Dan Mullen.
Florida fired Mullen on Sunday, a day after his sixth loss in nine games, two months after the Gators went toe-to-toe with defending national champion Alabama and a year after they had a chance to make the College Football Playoff.
Mullen’s stunningly swift downfall and not-so-surprising departure ends a tumultuous two seasons that included mounting losses, numerous public relation missteps, NCAA sanctions and a victory against lower-division Samford that didn’t seem like much for Gators fans to celebrate.
Lindsey out as Troy coach: Troy has fired coach Chip Lindsey with one game left in his third season. Athletic director Brent Jones announced the firing of Lindsey, who was 15-19. Defensive coordinator Brandon Hall will finish out the season as interim coach.
Ohio St. jumps to No. 2: Ohio State is No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, surging three spots past No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati in a close vote.
Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the seventh consecutive week. Notre Dame is up to a season-high No. 5 and Michigan will go into its game against Ohio State next Saturday ranked No. 6.
Briefly
Baseball: Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki will be posted on Monday by his Japanese club and will be available for bidding by the 30 Major League Baseball teams.
Basketball: The Kings fired coach Luke Walton after getting off to a disappointing start in his third season in charge. ... LeBron James was ejected from the Lakers-Pistons game after drawing blood on Isaiah Stewart’s face when they were tangled up going for a rebound. Stewart was also ejected. ... The release of The Associated Press women’s Top 25 basketball poll will be delayed one day so voters can assess Monday’s showdown between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Connecticut.
Hockey: Lightning center Brayden Point will be sidelined because of an upper-body injury.
Motor sports: Lewis Hamilton inched closer to the Formula One championship lead with a dominating victory in the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix to earn back-to-back wins and chip away at Max Verstappen’s points advantage.
Golf: Collin Morikawa capped off a sensational year with a 6-under 66 to win the DP World Tour Championship, making him the first American to capture the Race to Dubai as the European Tour’s top player. ... Jin Young Ko shot a 9-under 63 for a one-shot victory at the CME Group Tour Championship to win the LPGA player of the year. ... Talor Gooch won his first PGA Tour title when he closed with a 6-under 64 at the RSM Classic.
Tennis: Alexander Zverev had a dominant 6-4, 6-4 win over second-ranked Daniil Medvedev to lift the trophy at the ATP Finals for the second time. ... Chinese player Peng Shuai has taken part in a 30-minute video call from Beijing with IOC officials and told them she was safe and well, the Olympic body said.
Winter sports: Petra Vlhova got the better of Mikaela Shiffrin for the second time in two days, winning another women’s World Cup slalom. ... Germany swept a pair of World Cup bobsled races. ... Madeleine Egle of Austria won the first World Cup women’s singles luge gold medal of her career. USA Luge got its first medals of the World Cup season, with the men’s and women’s doubles teams taking silver in team relays.
