Baseball
Marlins make Ng first female GM
CHICAGO — Former Chicago White Sox employee Kim Ng was named the general manager of the Miami Marlins on Friday, becoming the first woman in charge of a Major League Baseball team.
Ng, 51, began her career 30 years ago as a front-office intern with the White Sox and later became an assistant general manager with the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers. She spent the last nine years with MLB as senior vice president of baseball operations.
“I entered Major League Baseball as an intern and, after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next general manager,” Ng said in a statement. “We are building for the long term in South Florida, developing a forward-thinking, collaborative, creative baseball operation made up of incredibly talented and dedicated staff who have, over the last few years, laid a great foundation for success.
“This challenge is one I don’t take lightly. When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a major league team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals. My goal is now to bring championship baseball to Miami. I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve.”
The Sox hired Ng as an intern in 1990 after she graduated from the University of Chicago, where she studied economics and public policy and played softball.
Soccer
Sounders report positive test
SEATTLE — A member of the Sounders’ technical staff tested positive for COVID-19, the club announced. All players and other members of the coaching staff were re-tested multiple times and results were negative, according to the club.
This is the third reported COVID-19 case associated with the Sounders. An unnamed player tested positive in May and forward Raul Ruidiaz received a positive test in October while with his Peru national team.
After the staff member tested positive, they immediately self-isolated and were placed under the stipulated medical protocol, the Sounders reported. The club initiated contact tracing procedures and shuttered the indoor portions of their training facility at Starfire Sports in Tukwila.
MLS plans to start 2021 season on time: Major League Soccer intends to open its 2021 season as planned in early March but will remain nimble because of the coronavirus.
The league plans to play an entire regular season while working around the international calendar, which was made busier because of events pushed back by the pandemic.
Briefly
Football: Giants receiver Golden Tate apologized for an outburst that caused coach Joe Judge to leave him home before last week’s game at Washington. ... Desmond Ridder threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score to help No. 7 Cincinnati rout East Carolina 55-17.
Court: Former Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden was sentenced to a year of probation in connection with a drug arrest in New Jersey in 2019.
Obituary: Paul Hornung, the dazzling “Golden Boy” of the Green Bay Packers whose singular ability to generate points as a runner, receiver, quarterback and kicker helped turn the team into an NFL dynasty, died Friday. He was 84.