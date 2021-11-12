Basketball
Portland president McGowan steps down
PORTLAND, Ore. — Trail Blazers President and Chief Executive Officer Chris McGowan has decided to step down after nine years in the position.
Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President Dewayne Hankins will take over as the team’s new president of business operations.
McGowan’s resignation is effective on Nov. 26. He released a statement thanking the Blazers organization and its fans.
“It has been a pleasure serving our passionate fans and team partners, and I wish nothing but continued success to everyone in Rip City,” he said.
NBA pushing for booster shots: The NBA has raised the level of urgency regarding getting booster shots against the coronavirus, telling players and coaches that it is no longer advisable to wait before receiving the additional dose.
Four players fined for altercation: Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, forward Joe Ingles and guard Donovan Mitchell and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner were fined by the NBA for their roles in an altercation Thursday.
Soccer
Pulisic sparks U.S. over Mexico
CINCINNATI — Christian Pulisic scored on a glancing header with his first touch of the game in the 74th minute, Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th and the United States beat Mexico 2-0 on Friday night in a World Cup qualifier.
Still regaining fitness after spraining his left ankle on Sept. 8 at Honduras, the 23-year-old Pulisic entered in place of Brenden Aaronson in the 69th minute and lifted the U.S. into a first-place tie with Mexico as the 14-game final round of qualifying reached the halfway point.
Court
Gruden sues NFL over publication of emails
Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sued Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, alleging that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy Gruden’s career by leaking old emails he had sent that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments.
The suit was filed in district court in Clark County, Nevada, on Thursday, exactly a month after Gruden resigned as Raiders coach following the publication of his emails by the Wall Street Journal and New York Times.
Court to hear case against Jackson estate: Jessa Roginski, who is seeking more than $360,000 in child support from the estate of former NFL quarterback Tavaris Jackson, who died in a wreck in Alabama last year, should pursue her claim before a state appeals court, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled.
Aircraft operator in Sala case sentenced: David Henderson, the businessman who organized the flight that resulted in the death of Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala, was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Briefly
Baseball: Giants manager Gabe Kapler was rewarded with a new contract after a record-setting season during which San Francisco won a franchise-best 107 games and the NL West. The extension runs through the 2024 season.
College: The University of California, Davis said that its varsity baseball team engaged in “an annual initiation tradition” of hazing new players with challenges including “dangerously excessive drinking and other inappropriate activities,” leading to the team’s suspension last summer and the head coach’s resignation.
Hockey: Vancouver defenseman Tucker Poolman was suspended for two games without pay for high-sticking Colorado forward Kiefer Sherwood.
Motor sports: Lewis Hamilton beat rival Max Verstappen in qualifying to take pole position for Saturday’s sprint race ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, although an engine change means the British driver is facing a five-place grid penalty on Sunday. ... Mike Salinas raced to the provisional No. 1 qualifying spot in Top Fuel in the season-ending Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway. Robert Hight topped the Funny Car field, Greg Anderson led in Pro Stock and Matt Smith was the fastest in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Golf: Martin Trainer shot a 5-under 65 for a one-shot lead at the Houston Open. ... Lexi Thompson finished with a 6-under 64 to share the lead with Jennifer Kupcho at the Pelican Women’s Championship. ... Kirk Triplett shot a 7-under 64 to move into the lead and Jim Furyk remained in contention for the season title at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. ... Antoine Rozner took a one-stroke lead at the Dubai Championship.
Tennis: Sebastian Korda beat Brandon Nakashima in five sets to become the first American to reach the final at the Next Gen ATP Finals. ... Anett Kontaveit beat Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-0 to secure a spot in the semifinals at the WTA Finals. ... Tommy Paul reached his first ATP Tour final by outlasting Francis Tiafoe at the Stockholm Open. ... Alison Riske rallied to beat Jaqueline Cristian 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the final of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz.
Olympics: Organizers of February’s Winter Olympics in Beijing said that two foreign athletes had tested positive for COVID-19 in ongoing test events for the Games. ... American high jumper Erik Kynard will finally get his gold medal from the 2012 London Olympics after the IOC approved reallocating some results from those games because of doping cases.
Figure skating: Shoma Uno edged Vincent Zhou to take the lead after the short program at the NHK Trophy.
Speed skating: Erin Jackson became the first Black American woman to win a World Cup speedskating race. She won the 500 meters in Poland, finishing in 37.613 seconds.
