Football
Panthers bring back QB Newton
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced they’ve signed quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year contract, bringing him back to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011.
The deal is worth $10 million, including $4.5 million in fully guaranteed money and a $1.5 million roster bonus.
Gregory out with calf strain: Dallas defensive end Randy Gregory will miss multiple weeks after straining a calf in practice.
Connecticut hires Mora: Connecticut hired former Seattle Seahawks coach Jim Mora, agreeing to a five-year deal with a first-year salary of $1.5 million.
Soccer
Pulisic won’t start against Mexico
CINCINNATI — Christian Pulisic will not start in the United States’ World Cup qualifier against Mexico on Friday.
U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said that he envisions the 23-year-old Chelsea winger entering the game off the bench.
Pulisic sprained his left ankle during the Americans’ World Cup qualifier at Honduras on Sept. 8 and didn’t play again until Nov. 2, when came on for the final 17 minutes of Chelsea’s Champions League match at Malmö. He saw action for the final six minutes of Chelsea’s game at Burnley on Saturday.
Kenya federation disbanded by government: The Kenyan soccer federation was disbanded by the government. The move was announced by sports minister Amina Mohamed, who said a preliminary investigation into the soccer federation by her department had shown it was unable to properly account for money given to it by the government.
Premier League clubs oppose biennial World Cups: Premier League clubs united in their opposition to plans for biennial World Cups when they discussed the FIFA overhaul of the international calendar at a meeting. The 20 teams also all opposed a FIFA proposal to reduce the five windows for international men’s matches to just two in a year.
Newcastle hoping to lift ban on sponsors: Newcastle’s new Saudi ownership is hoping to start signing up sponsorships from the kingdom this month by getting a ban on such deals lifted by fellow Premier League clubs.
Gerrard to coach Aston Villa: Liverpool great Steven Gerrard was hired as Aston Villa’s manager, ending a 3½-year stint in Scottish soccer where he transformed the fortunes of Rangers.
Horse racing
New anti-doping, medication rules unveiled
The nascent Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority on Thursday released a draft of proposed anti-doping and medication control rules designed to bring uniformity to a sport that has operated for years under patchwork regulations in 38 racing states.
Since July, HISA has been working with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to develop rules that are now open to public comment, including from those in the racing industry.
On Dec. 6, the proposed rules go to the Federal Trade Commission for further public comment and FTC approval. If approved by the FTC and HISA, the rules would take effect July 1.
Briefly
Baseball: The Brewers hired Ozzie Timmons and Connor Dawson as hitting coaches.
Basketball: Detroit’s Kelly Olynyk will miss at least six weeks with a sprained left knee.
College: The NCAA said some staff members have received threatening and offensive messages since Oklahoma State basketball coach Mike Boynton identified some by name last week after a one-year postseason ban and other penalties were upheld on appeal.
Hockey: The Senators placed three more players, forward Alex Formenton, defender Nikita Zaitsev and goaltender Matt Murray, in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
Court: A witness said firefighters were slow to extinguish a vehicle fire sparked by a deadly crash that authorities blame on former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III. Ruggs attorneys seek a court order to obtain Clark County Fire Department records about the pre-dawn Nov. 2 crash and fire.
Golf: Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List shared the lead in the suspended first round of the Houston Open. ... Leona Maguire shot an 8-under 62 for a two-shot lead at the Pelican Women’s Championship. ... Bernhard Langer shot a 3-under 68 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, putting him behind Phil Mickelson. ... Antoine Rozner shot a 7-under 65 at the Dubai Championship to trail leader JB Hansen by two strokes.
Tennis: Maria Sakkari topped former French Open champion Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-4 and Paula Badosa upset top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-0 at the WTA Finals. ... Tommy Paul held off Andy Murray’s comeback attempt to beat the former No. 1 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 and reach the semifinals at the Stockholm Open. ... Sebastian Korda and Brandon Nakashima set up an all-American semifinal at the Next Gen ATP Finals by winning their last round-robin matches. ... Alison Riske advanced to the final of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz when fellow American Danielle Collins pulled out injured.
Mountain climbing: Dr. Jason Lance, who is a radiologist in Ogden, Utah, is accused of lying about ill patients in his climbing party to get a high-altitude government helicopter to rescue him off Denali after a failed summit.
Skiing: Freestyle skiing world champion Aliaksandra Ramanouskaya was fined $1,000 by a court in Belarus after being detained by authorities for breaking Belarusian law on protests and public gatherings.
Obituary: Longtime baseball scout Art Stewart, who began his career with the Yankees in the 1950s before becoming the longest-tenured member of the Royals organization, died Thursday. He was 94.
