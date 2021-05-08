Soccer
Thorns win Challenge Cup in shootout
PORTLAND, Ore. — Morgan Weaver buried her penalty kick after Portland goalkeeper Adrianna Franch stopped Nahomi Kawasumi’s attempt and the Thorns won the Challenge Cup tournament on a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw with Gotham on Saturday.
The Thorns did not drop a match in the National Women’s Soccer League preseason tournament. Following the seven-round shootout, the fans at Providence Park chanted “A-D, A-D,” Franch’s nickname.
“Everybody did what they needed to do to put ourselves in a good position for me to make one save, and then we brought it home,” Franch said. “But it comes way before that. If we don’t score a goal in this game, we’re not taking PKs, if we don’t keep them off the board any more than one, we’re not taking PKs.”
Gotham, previously known as Sky Blue before an offseason rebrand, won a pair of group-stage games, including a 4-3 victory over the North Carolina Courage.
Christine Sinclair’s bending strike in the eighth minute gave the Thorns an early lead. It was her second goal of the tournament.
The Canadian forward became the NWSL’s active leader with 60 career goals. North Carolina’s Lynn Williams has 59. Sinclair holds the record for most career international goals, among men or women, with 186.
Portland’s Lindsey Horan had a free kick from a dangerous spot out in front of the goal in the 39th minute, but it hit the post after going over the wall.
Gotham broke through in the 60th minute on a header from Carli Lloyd. It was the veteran’s second goal of the tournament.
The Thorns had an opportunity in the 72nd minute, but Simone Charley’s shot from close range was cleared off the goal line by defender Mandy Freeman. It appeared Charley had a goal some five minutes later, but she was ruled offside and the game went to penalties.
Portland outshot Gotham 26-8 in regulation.
Basketball
Westbrook ties Robertson in triple-doubles
INDIANAPOLIS — When the final buzzer sounded, Russell Westbrook grabbed the ball, jogged to the baseline and waved to the crowd. A few moments after joining Oscar Robertson as the NBA’s career triple-doubles leader with 181, he celebrated the milestone with his teammates and his opponents.
Westbrook finished with 33 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists, and made two free throws with a second left to give Washington a 133-132 overtime victory over Indiana. Heck, he even blocked the Pacers’ final shot before grabbing the ball.
“I love his spirit, his determination,” coach Scott Brooks said.
Westbrook now has a league-high 35 triple-doubles this season, 19 in his last 24 games.
Football
South Dakota St. advances to FCS title game
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Mark Gronowski passed for two touchdowns and caught a 24-yard TD pass from Pierre Strong Jr. to help top-seeded South Dakota State beat Delaware 33-3 in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.
South Dakota State, in its ninth consecutive FCS playoffs appearance, advanced to the championship game for the first time in program history. The Jackrabbits (8-1) will face Sam Houston State in the championship game on May 16 in Frisco, Texas.
Gronowski had 115 of his 162 yards passing, 23 of his 27 yards rushing and all of his 24 yards receiving in the first half to help South Dakota State build a 27-3 lead.
Sam Houston St. rallies past James Madison: Jequez Ezzard’s catch-and-run for a touchdown and punt return for a score were among two of three touchdowns Sam Houston State scored in the last 2 1/2 minutes of the third quarter en route to a 38-35 comeback win against James Madison.
Second-seeded Sam Houston State (9-0) advances to the FCS title game for the first time since losing in 2012 to North Dakota State.
James Madison led 24-3 at halftime and were up 27-10 with three minutes left in the third before Ezzard struck.
Briefly
Hockey: Just in time for the playoffs, the NHL is relaxing virus protocols for teams that reach a vaccination threshold. The changes take effect once 85% or more of the traveling party has been fully vaccinated.
Motor sports: Lewis Hamilton reached another Formula One milestone when the British driver steered his way to a record-extending 100th pole position. Hamilton had the top time in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix with a flying lap that beat out top rival Max Verstappen by just 0.03 seconds. ... Justin Allgaier held off teammate Josh Berry in overtime to win the Xfinity event at Darlington, becoming two of three JR Motorsports racers to finish in the top six.
Golf: Cole Hammer and Ricky Castillo each won two matches in the Walker Cup and the United States took a 7-5 lead into the final day as it goes for its fifth straight victory on home soil. ... Rory McIlroy’s 3-under 68 left him two shots behind leader Keith Mitchell at the Wells Fargo Championship. ... Patty Tavatanakit struggled on the front nine but had a one-shot lead over Atthaya Thitikul and Caroline Masson at the LPGA Thailand tournament. ... Defending champion Steve Stricker made a long eagle putt on the final hole for 7-under 65 and the third-round lead at the Regions Tradition. ... Garrick Higgo made four birdies in his last four holes to shoot a 7-under 64 that gave him a two-shot lead at the Canary Islands Championship.