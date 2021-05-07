Basketball
WSU lands its highest recruit ever
One year after pulling in one of the top classes in program history, Kyle Smith and Washington State show no signs of slowing down on the recruiting trail.
The Cougars bolstered their 2021 roster with the addition of three transfers this offseason, but they apparently had one more move up their sleeve, picking up a commitment on Friday from four-star prospect Mouhamed Gueye.
A Senegalese-born prospect, Gueye is considered the sixth-rated power forward in the 2022 class, the eight-best prospect in the state of California and the No. 34 recruit in the country. The 6-foot-11, 215-pound Gueye overtakes Klay Thompson as the top prospect to commit to WSU since the dawn of the recruiting era.
In an interview with ESPN’s Adam Finkelstein, Gueye indicated he’d been recruiting by WSU’s coaching staff — primarily by Smith and assistant John Andrzejek — since he moved to the United States from Senegal and tracked the the team last season as the Cougars secured their first winning record in nearly a decade.
“We had a great relationship with me and coach Smith and coach John,” Gueye said. “I was watching them last year through the Pac-12, they had a really good season. I was watching the players, I was watching Efe (Abogidi), I was watching (TJ) Bamba. I kind of see myself in the program, like how they run, their style of play. And talking with coach Kyle and coach John, I feel like they know me, what I can do and what I can be.”
Although Gueye is listed as a 2022 prospect, multiple websites have indicated he plans to graduate early from California powerhouse Prolific Prep and reclassify to the 2021 recruiting class, joining the Cougars ahead of their 2021-22 season.
Motor sports
Trucks champ Creed wins at Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Reigning NASCAR Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed won for the first time this season, moving past Ben Rhodes on a restart three laps from the end and holding on for victory at Darlington Raceway on Friday night.
Creed raced to his sixth career victory. He’d been shutout since he won the close the 2020 season at Phoenix and capture the truck championship.
He wasn’t much of a factor until the final laps as crashes — including a 17-car pileup with 30 laps left — knocked out several stronger cars including points leader John Hunter Nemechek.
“I don’t want to call it a relief,” Creed said about his first win of the season. “But I think it’s a return to the right direction.”
Creed passed Rhodes on a restart seven laps from the end and had some separation until a spinout by Danny Bohn brought out the last of 12 cautions.
Creed took the outside slot and stayed in front of Rhodes for the victory.
Rhodes was second followed by Carson Hocevar, Matt Crafton and Johnny Sauter.
Football
NFL: No cutting unvaccinated players
An NFL team can’t release a player simply because he is not vaccinated for COVID-19, a person with direct knowledge of the league’s directive told The Associated Press on Friday.
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane hypothetically suggested this week that he’d do so if it would provide more freedom within the team facilities for meetings and offseason programs.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league did not make the directive public. The NFL currently is formulating further plans and protocols for the offseason programs and training camp.
“A team may not release a player solely due to vaccination status,” the person said.
The league also is allowing vaccinated players to gather and interact with other such players away from club facilities.
The same is true for staff members. But players and staff, including coaches, may not do so at this time, according to an NFL memo obtained by the AP.
Saban tapes message encouraging getting vaccinated: Alabama football coach Nick Saban has taped a public service announcement encouraging Alabamians to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Alabama Department of Public Health says Saban and others, including former NBA star Charles Barkley, participated in the PSA.
Less than 25% of Alabamians have been fully vaccinated, which ranks last nationally, according to the CDC.
Briefly
Baseball: Outfielder Byron Buxton was put on the 10-day injured list by the Twins with a strained right hip. ... Cleveland catcher Roberto Pérez will be sidelined for months following surgery on a fractured right ring finger.
Golf: Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland had a 2-under 69 in the morning and shared the 36-hole lead with Matt Wallace (67) and Patrick Rodgers (68) at the Wells Fargo Championship. ... Patty Tavatanakit finished with an eagle to take a three-stroke lead over Atthaya Thitikul at the LPGA Thailand. ... Defending champion Steve Stricker birdied the final hole for a 3-under 69 to move into a four-way tie for the lead at the Regions Tradition. ... Adri Arnaus shot 7-under 64 for the second consecutive day to take a one-shot lead at the Canary Islands Championship.
Olympics: The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said that a visit to Japan this month by IOC President Thomas Bach seemed unlikely with a state of emergency order being extended by the government to Tokyo and other areas until May 31.