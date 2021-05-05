Football
NFL: Teams off the hook for off-site injuries
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The NFL is reminding teams following Ja’Wuan James’ potentially season-ending Achilles injury that they’re not obligated to pay salaries of players who get hurt away from team facilities.
The memo sent to all 32 teams Wednesday and obtained by The Associated Press was spurred by James’ injury he sustained while working out at a private gym away from Broncos headquarters on Tuesday.
The league encouraged teams to “remind players of the significant injury-related protection provided if they choose to work out at the club facility and the risks they undertake in choosing to train in non-NFL locations.”
Players are protected against lost wages if they sustain an injury at a team’s facility. They don’t have the same protection if they’re injured working out anywhere else.
Players from 20 teams, including the Broncos, are boycotting voluntary offseason workouts at team facilities over COVID-19 concerns.
The NFL said in the memo that several teams had raised the issue of compensation after James, the Broncos’ starting right tackle, got hurt.
The league said the Broncos are off the hook for James’ $10 million salary for 2021, which would have been fully guaranteed had he gotten hurt while working out at the team’s facilities.
“Injuries sustained while a player is working out ‘on his own’ in a location other than an NFL facility are considered ‘Non-Football Injuries’ and are outside the scope of a typical skill, injury and cap guarantee,” the memo said.
“Such injuries are also not covered by the protections found in paragraph 9 of the NFL Player Contract, meaning that clubs have no contractual obligation to provide salary continuation during the year in which the injury was sustained.”
Jaguars fire four executives: The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired four longtime scouting executives, including two who had been with the team more than two decades.
The Jaguars parted with Chris Driggers, Andy Dengler, Mark Ellenz and Paul Roell following the NFL draft. Driggers, Dengler, Ellenz and Roell had been with the Jags a combined 66 seasons. Each of them was either hired or promoted by former general manager Dave Caldwell, who was fired in November.
Bills GM would consider cutting unvaccinated player: Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane would theoretically consider cutting an unvaccinated player if it meant the team being able to lift NFL COVID-19 protocols restricting in-person team meetings.
“Yeah, I would,” Beane told the team-sponsored “One Bills Live” broadcast.
“You guys saw it in the fieldhouse, we had three and four meetings going on, and sometimes you’re talking over each other. But it was the only way to pull it off and be social distant,” he added, referring to NFL protocols limiting the number of players who could meet at one time. “So it would be an advantage to cut a player and fall under that umbrella.”
NCAA aims for less contact in preseason: The NCAA football oversight committee is preparing to recommend changes to preseason camp that will include fewer fully padded practices and the elimination of some old-school collision drills.
The latest move to scale back contact in practice comes in response to a five-year study involving six major college football teams that found more head impact exposure and concussions happened in preseason practice than during games.
The committee’s initial proposal called for at least nine of a team’s 25 preseason practices to be run with players wearing helmets but no other pads, and no more than eight fully-padded, full-contact practices.
Soccer
Timbers eliminated from Champions League
MEXICO CITY — Federico Vinas scored twice and Club America advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals with a 4-2 aggregate victory over the Portland Timbers.
Vinas scored in the 21st minute before adding a penalty kick in the 59th in the 3-1 final Wednesday night at the historic Azteca stadium. The two sides played to a 1-1 draw last week in Portland.
Diego Valeri scored on a penalty kick to keep the Timbers’ hopes to advance alive in the 64th minute, fooling Club America goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. But Leonardo Suarez scored for Club America in the 70th.
Monterrey downs Columbus: Maximiliano Meza scored twice and Monterrey advanced to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League with a 5-2 aggregate victory over the Columbus Crew.
Orlando’s Pato sidelined 3-6 weeks: Orlando forward Alexandre Pato is expected to be sidelined for three to six weeks following arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.
U.S. men to play Costa Rica in exhibition: The U.S. men’s soccer team will play Costa Rica in an exhibition on June 9 at Sandy, Utah, the Americans’ fourth match in an 11-day span designed to simulate the compacted World Cup qualifying schedule.
Postponed Man. United-Liverpool game rescheduled: Manchester United’s game against Liverpool will be played on May 13 after being postponed because of protests by home fans at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Briefly
Hockey: The New York Rangers abruptly fired president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton with three games left in the season.
Motor sports: Romain Grosjean will make a brief return to Formula One with a special one-off test for Mercedes exactly seven months after he escaped a fiery crash in Bahrain.
Horse racing: American Pharoah was elected to the National Museum of Racing’s Hall of Fame. Seven-time Eclipse Award-winning trainer Todd Pletcher and 13-time champion steeplechase trainer Jack Fisher also were elected.