Soccer
OL Reign earns 2-1 road victory
Celia broke a tie in the 84th minute and OL Reign earned a 2-1 victory Monday in the Challenge Cup at Kansas City.
Mallory Weber gave Kansas City (0-3-1) a 1-0 lead just six minutes in before Jessica Fishlock scored the equalizer for OL Reign in the 34th minute.
OL Reign (2-1-1) finished in second place in the five-team Western Division.
Oregon denies NWSL request for more fans: Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s office has turned down an appeal by the commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League to allow more than 100 fans at the Challenge Cup tournament final Saturday between the Portland Thorns and Gotham FC.
English FA opens inquiry to assess Super League sanctions: The English Football Association has opened an inquiry into the Super League rebellion and sought evidence from the six English clubs involved in the breakaway that could lead to punishments.
The Premier League also disclosed that it had prepared measures to stop teams playing in closed competitions.
Basketball
Storm to play eight National TV games
The WNBA released its 2021 broadcast schedule, and the defending champion Storm will make a total of eight national appearances on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, which ties for the most in the league.
Seattle plays two games on ABC, including its May 15 regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Aces. The Storm also has one game on ESPN and five on ESPN2.
The Chicago Sky matched Seattle with eight total appearances on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, followed by the Las Vegas Aces (seven) and the Washington Mystics and Phoenix Mercury (six).
Stewart announces engagement: Storm star Breanna Stewart announced her engagement Sunday. Stewart, 26, is engaged to Phoenix Mercury guard Marta Xargay, 30.
“Did a thing. Another ring. She said YES,” Stewart wrote on Instagram.
Google signs deal with WNBA: The WNBA signed a multiyear deal with Google to be the presenting partner for the league’s playoffs, part of the technology giant’s efforts to help champion women’s sports.
Twenty-five WNBA games will be televised on ABC and ESPN in celebration of the league’s 25th season, with Google as the presenting sponsor. The league will also have 40 games on CBS and CBS Sports Network. The WNBA will also have 12 games streamed on Twitter and 20 on Facebook.
Anthony moves into 10th place on scoring list: Carmelo Anthony of the Trail Blazers moved into 10th place on the NBA’s career scoring list with 14 points against the Hawks.
Anthony now has 27,318 points in his career, surpassing Elvin Hayes (27,313) to move into the Top 10. Next up for the 36-year-old Anthony: Moses Malone at 27,409 points.
Storms force Blazers to take shelter in parking garage: The Portland Trail Blazers got a bit of a scare before their game against the Atlanta Hawks when a tornado warning forced them to evacuate their hotel rooms.
The warning was issued about seven hours after the Trail Blazers arrived at their hotel a couple of miles north of State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta.
Coach Terry Stotts said his players and staff were told to go to a lower-level parking garage, where they remained for about 30 minutes.
Husky women land Van Dyke, Mulkey: New Washington women’s basketball coach Tina Langley secured a major newcomer and retained perhaps the most important Husky.
The former Rice coach turned to a familiar face while making her first addition to the UW roster and brought in 6-foot-9 center Nancy Mulkey, who played the past three seasons for Langley with the Owls and was considered the most coveted transfer in the nation.
Haley Van Dyke, who led the Huskies in scoring last season, is also reportedly returning to Montlake after entering the NCAA transfer portal when former coach Jody Wynn was fired.
Baylor names Collen as women’s coach: WNBA coach Nicki Collen was hired as the new Baylor women’s coach, taking over a program that has won three national championships and the last 11 Big 12 regular season titles.
Collen, who had coached the Atlanta Dream the past three seasons, replaces Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey.
Briefly
Football: The Browns are giving former Seattle draft pick Malik McDowell the chance to revive an NFL career stopped by some serious legal trouble. ... Buffalo picked up the fifth-year options for quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds . ... The Falcons picked up receiver Calvin Ridley’s fifth-year option. ... Dallas declined the fifth-year option on linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.
Boxing: A federal judge ordered Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo held without bail after he was charged in the death of his 27-year-old pregnant lover whose body was found in a lagoon. Verdejo is charged with kidnapping and carjacking resulting in the death of Keishla Rodríguez and with intentionally killing an unborn child.
Gymnastics: An independent review into gymnastics in Australia has received evidence of a toxic culture that contributed to physical, emotional and sexual abuse of young athletes.
Television: Amazon Prime Video will become the exclusive home of the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” package in 2022, which will make it an 11-season deal through 2032.
Obituary: Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Unser, who began racing jalopies in New Mexico and went on to become a beloved figure across racing and part of the only pair of brothers to win “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” died Sunday at 87. He died at his home in Albuquerque of natural causes.