Soccer
Lavelle joins Reign, could debut Sunday
There was a first day of school feel, even a brief show-and-tell for Rose Lavelle.
“I did show her a picture of Wrenley today, and she said he’s really cute,” OL Reign defender Kristen McNabb said of her black-spotted puppy helping to form a connection with her newest teammate in Lavelle, who has a dog named Wilma. “We have a really good friendship blossoming.”
Lavelle is hopeful for fast connections on the field, too. The U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder arrived Wednesday from play with Manchester City in England’s Women’s Super League.
Joining the Reign as a U.S. allocated player completes the August 2020 trade with the Washington Spirit, which received a first-round 2022 NWSL College Draft pick and $200,000 from the Reign, the final $100,000 is paid now that Lavelle is back in the NWSL.
Coincidentally, Lavelle’s debut could be against her former club. The Reign (1-0-1) host the Spirit (1-1-1) on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Cheney Field. Reign coach Farid Benstiti said Friday that after two trainings with the team, he completely trusts Lavelle and “will push her as soon as possible to be on the field many times.”
Said Lavelle of her arrival: “I did have a little bit of like first-day-of-school nerves. I’m ready for whatever. I’ll sub in. I’ll start. Whatever they need of me, I’ll be ready.”
Pulisic first American man to feature in Champions League final: Christian Pulisic has become the first American man to play in a Champions League final.
The Chelsea forward came on as a substitute in the 66th minute with the London club leading Manchester City 1-0 in Porto on Saturday.
Pulisic, who joined Chelsea in 2019, had a chance to double the lead when he lifted the ball over Ederson but wide in the 73rd.
Basketball
Trail Blazers beat Nuggets, tie series
PORTLAND, Ore. — Norman Powell matched his career playoff high with 29 points and Portland beat Denver in Game 4 to even the series.
Powell made four 3-points and was 11 of 15 from the floor, and CJ McCollum added 21 points for the sixth-seeded Trail Blazers.
Bucks 120, Heat 103: Brook Lopez scored 25 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double — 20 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists — and the Bucks became the first team to advance in this year’s playoffs, beating the Heatand finishing off a first-round sweep over last season’s Eastern Conference champions.
76ERS 132, WIZARDS 103: Joel Embiid set a career playoff high with 36 points and Philadelphia routed Washington to take a 3-0 series lead.
JAZZ 121, GRIZZLIES 111: Donovan Mitchell scored 10 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and top-seeded Utah beat Memphis to take a 2-1 series lead.
Hockey
Canadiens force Game 7 vs. Maple Leafs
MONTREAL — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored at 15:15 of overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 to force Game 7 in the first-round series.
Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli also scored and Carey Price made 41 saves in front of the first Canadian hockey crowd since the start of the pandemic.
Game 7 is Monday night in Toronto, with the winner facing Winnipeg.
Bruins 5, Islanders 2: David Pastrnak got his second career playoff hat trick, David Krejci had four assists and the Bruins beat the Islanders in the opening game of their second-round playoff series.
U.S. wins fourth straight at world championships: Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist and the United States won its fourth straight game in the world hockey championship, beating Norway 2-1.
The Americans are second in Group B, a point behind Finland.
Briefly
Motor sports: Ty Gibbs, the 18-year-old grandson of championship car owner Joe Gibbs, took the lead with 20 laps left at Charlotte Motor Speedway and held off the field for his second Xfinity Series win of his rookie season.
Golf: Jordan Spieth had his second consecutive round of 4-under 66 to get to 15 under in the the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial. ... Ally Ewing made a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole to beat Danielle Kang 1 up and join three major champions in the LPGA Match Play semifinals. Ewing will face Ariya Jutanugarn and Sophia Popov will play Shanshan Feng. ... Steve Stricker (67) took advantage of Mike Weir’s back-nine collapse to take the lead into the final round of the Senior PGA Championship. ... Defending champion Bernd Wiesberger will take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Made in HimmerLand event.
Tennis: Novak Djokovic warmed up for the French Open by beating Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-3 to win his 83rd career title at the Belgrade Open. ... Sebastian Korda won his first ATP trophy with a straight-set victory over Marco Cecchinato at the Emilia-Romagna Open.
Cycling: Egan Bernal looks set to add the Giro d’Italia title to his Tour de France win after maintaining a significant lead at the end of the penultimate stage, which was won by Italian rider Damiano Caruso.
Obituary: Mark Eaton, the 7-foot-4 shot-blocking king who twice was the NBA’s defensive player of the year during his career with the Utah Jazz, has died, the team said. He was 64.