Basketball
Gonzaga No. 1 in early poll
Gonzaga fans searching for something to look forward to after the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament might want to take a peek at USA Today’s 2020-21 preseason Top 25.
The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1, followed by Baylor, Virginia, Kentucky, Creighton, Duke, Iowa, Wisconsin, Florida State and Texas Tech.
Gonzaga figures to be at or near the top of way-too-early polls that should trickle out on social media in the next few weeks. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein had Gonzaga No. 1 in his early preseason ratings.
The Zags (31-2), No. 2 in the final AP and USA Today polls, have a promising recruiting class and return five of their top eight scorers — if everyone opts to return.
“Filip Petrusev (17.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg) was a national player of the year candidate in 2019-20 and is likely back,” USA Today wrote of the Zags. “Even if key players Killian Tillie and Joel Ayayi depart for the NBA, coach Mark Few still has a stellar roster of returners and the arrival of five-star guard Jalen Suggs.”
GU loses three seniors, Tillie, Admon Gilder and Ryan Woolridge. Petrusev entered his name in the NBA draft after his freshman season. Ayayi and junior Corey Kispert also have been listed on some draft boards.
Suggs, No. 8 in 247sports.com’s composite rankings, is joined by Julian Strawther (No. 59) and Dominick Harris (No. 61) in Gonzaga’s 2020 class.
The Pac-12 is represented by No. 11 Oregon, No. 20 UCLA and No. 25 Arizona State in USA Today’s poll.
Football
Jags dump Foles in trade to Bears
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to mitigate one of the costliest mistakes in franchise history. The Chicago Bears could benefit from the purge.
The Jaguars agreed Wednesday to trade quarterback Nick Foles to the Bears for a compensatory fourth-round draft pick, according to a person familiar with the transaction. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade was not yet official.
The Jaguars are dumping Foles a little more than a year after giving the 2018 Super Bowl MVP a four-year, $88 million contract that included a whopping $50.125 million guaranteed.
Falcons agree with Fowler: The Atlanta Falcons and Dante Fowler have agreed to a $48 million, three-year contract, reuniting the outside linebacker with one of his coaches in college.
Floyd to join Rams: After losing four key defensive players in three days, the Rams agreed to terms with linebacker Leonard Floyd. It reportedly is a one-year deal worth up to $13 million.
Panthers release Reid: The Panthers are moving on from another veteran defensive player. Eric Reid announced on Twitter that he is leaving the organization.
Briefly
Iditarod: Thomas Waerner, 47, won the nearly 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race across Alaska. He took a commanding lead in the late stages of the race and held a five-hour advantage over the next closest musher, three-time champion Mitch Seavey.
Baseball: An employee who worked at the Cincinnati Reds spring training complex in Goodyear, Ariz., has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the ballclub announced.
Auto racing: The season might be on hold until at least early May, but NASCAR president Steve Phelps remains determined to run the 2020 schedule in full.
Tennis: The professional tennis calendar lost more events when the men’s and women’s tours announced the cancellation of tournaments through June 7. That wiped out high-profile tournaments in Madrid and Rome.
Olympics: Regional Olympic officials rallied around the IOC and backed its stance on opening the Tokyo Games as scheduled, as direct criticism from gold medalist athletes built amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Track and field: Organizers announced they had indefinitely postponed the Drake Relays that had been scheduled for April in Des Moines.