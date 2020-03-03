Football
Princeton unhappy with Lynch
Some Princeton students aren’t happy about how former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch wound up being selected last week as the school’s “Class Day” speaker in June.
To be clear, this group of seniors aren’t saying they’re not interested in hearing how to “take care of their chicken” or figure out ways to get through life without getting fined.
The students, though, don’t trust the process by which Lynch was chosen to address students the day before commencement ceremonies in June. They’ve since voiced their displeasure in the form of an op-ed published in the student newspaper.
“Many of us were disappointed when we saw that this year’s speaker was to be Marshawn Lynch, mainly because we did not feel included in the process by which this speaker was nominated and finally selected,” their letter read, in part.
The group also took exception to how Lynch mostly avoided speaking to the media during his career.
Broncos to acquire Bouye: The Denver Broncos have agreed to acquire cornerback A.J. Bouye from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth-round pick in the upcoming draft.
Bouye, who is due $13 million each of the next two seasons, has 14 interceptions in seven NFL seasons in Houston and Jacksonville.
Benjamin not expected to be back with Chargers: The Los Angeles Chargers are not expected to retain Travis Benjamin. The veteran wide receiver will be a free agent after an injury-filled season, his fourth with the team.
Nevada coach gets extension: Nevada coach Jay Norvell received a new five-year contract that runs through the 2024 season.
Norvell, who is 18-20 overall in three seasons, is coming off back-to-back winning seasons and consecutive bowl appearances after going 3-9 in his first year at Nevada in 2017.
North Carolina Central player shot, killed: Trevor VanDyke, a North Carolina Central University football player, was shot to death at an off-campus apartment late Monday night, school officials confirmed.
Durham police responded to calls of a gunshot wound at a complex about 3 miles from campus after 9:30 p.m., where officers found a man dead at the scene.
Transgender
Arizona GOP rams through ban bill
PHOENIX — Republicans in the Arizona House on Tuesday rammed through a contentious proposal that would ban transgender student athletes from participating on the team that aligns with their gender identity over unified opposition from minority Democrats.
The proposal from Republican Rep. Nancy Barto laid bare deep philosophical differences between the parties over transgender rights and the rights of athletes to engage in sports. The Arizona measure is one of several making their way through GOP-controlled Legislatures this year backed by the Scottsdale-based Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative religious freedom group.
They are intended to prevent female athletes from being forced to compete against biological males. The Arizona measure backed by Barto would apply to K-12 schools, community colleges and state universities but only to female teams.
Briefly
Baseball: Injured outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are likely to miss New York’s opener at Baltimore. ... Red Sox starter Chris Sale has soreness in his throwing elbow and has undergone an MRI.
Basketball: Concerns surrounding the coronavirus have forced the postponement of the inaugural Basketball Africa League season. ... Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and will miss about four weeks.
Soccer: The Portland Thorns acquired veteran U.S. national team defender Becky Sauerbrunn from the Utah Royals for defender Elizabeth Ball and $100,000 in allocation money.
Olympics: Next week’s flame-lighting ceremony will go ahead in Greece despite concerns about the virus outbreak.
Court: Juan Thomas Jr., a former White Sox minor leaguer who went on to coach a South Dakota youth team after his playing career ended, has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a child and possession of child pornography.