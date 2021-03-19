Football
Four more women sue Watson
HOUSTON — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been sued by four more women who accuse him of sexual assault and harassment.
The lawsuits were filed Thursday night, hours after the NFL said it was investigating earlier allegations by three massage therapists who said the quarterback sexually assaulted them during massages.
Watson, 25, has broadly denied that he acted inappropriately and said in a Tuesday statement that he looks forward to clearing his name. His attorney and agent have not responded to subsequent requests for comment.
The claims in the four new suits, which were filed in a Harris County court, mirror those in the three earlier cases. Each woman who sued Thursday worked in a spa or giving massages and claims that Watson exposed himself, touched them with his penis or kissed them against their will.
None of the seven women, who have sued separately but are all represented by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, are identified by name in the lawsuits. They are each seeking compensatory and punitive damages, as well as court costs.
Simmons becomes highest-paid safety: Justin Simmons became the highest-paid safety in the NFL when he agreed to a four-year, $61 million contract with the Denver Broncos, who had franchised him for a second consecutive season.
The deal that agent Todd France negotiated with general manager George Paton includes $35 million in guarantees.
Smith-Schuster staying with Steelers: JuJu Smith-Schuster opted to return to the Steelers on a one-year deal just days after strongly hinting that his departure on the open market was imminent.
Bengals cut Atkins: The Bengals released longtime star Geno Atkins, who had been with the team for his entire 11-year NFL career.
Vikings lose pick for cap violation: The Minnesota Vikings will forfeit their seventh-round selection in the draft this year for a collective bargaining agreement salary cap violation.
Basketball
NCAA apologizes to women’s teams
SAN ANTONIO — NCAA basketball administrators apologized to the women’s basketball players and coaches after inequities between the men’s and women’s tournament went viral on social media and vowed to do better.
NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt vowed to do better during a Zoom call Friday.
“I apologize to the women’s student-athletes, coaches and committee for dropping the ball on the weight room issue in San Antonio, we’ll get it fixed as soon as possible,” Gavitt said.
During the call, other differences were raised: There are 68 teams in the men’s filed, 64 in the women; and the NCAA pays for the men’s National Invitational Tournament, but not the women’s NIT.
Marquette fires Wojciechowski: Marquette fired basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski after seven seasons in which he posted no NCAA Tournament victories.
Briefly
Baseball: Nationals reliever Will Harris has a blood clot in his right arm and the team doesn’t expect him to be ready on opening day.
Soccer: FIFA wants more than 200 member federations to pick who hosts the 2027 Women’s World Cup.
Motor sports: NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart is engaged to Leah Pruett, the drag racer he began dating at the start of the pandemic.
Court: Jorge Salcedo, a former UCLA men’s soccer coach, was sentenced to eight months behind bars for pocketing $200,000 in bribes to help applicants get into the school as bogus athletic recruits.
Golf: Aaron Wise shot his second straight 6-under 64 to take a three-stroke lead at the Honda Classic. ... Brooks Koepka and past finalist Gary Woodland were among five players from the top 64 in the world who will not be playing in the Dell Technologies Match Play next week at Austin Country Club.
Tennis: No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic pulled out of the upcoming Miami Open, citing coronavirus restrictions.